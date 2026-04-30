NeoSoul Forms Strategic Partnership with Infini, Adopts Infini Corporate Card to Upgrade Global Financial Operations

NeoSoul, an Agent Economy project, today announced a strategic partnership with Infini, an AI-powered financial OS. As part of the collaboration, NeoSoul has adopted the Infini corporate card to support global operational expenses across SaaS subscriptions, AI APIs, cloud services, marketing, community operations, and collaboration tools, further improving payment efficiency and financial management for AI and Web3 teams.

As AI and Web3 projects continue to expand globally, daily team expenses are becoming increasingly frequent, cross-border, multi-platform, and operationally complex. From model calls, cloud infrastructure, and node services to advertising, content production, and community growth, financial tools have become an important layer of infrastructure that directly affects R&D efficiency and market execution speed.

Through this partnership, NeoSoul will leverage the Infini corporate card and related financial tools to improve its experience across cross-border spending, budget management, expense visibility, and operational coordination. This will provide more flexible financial support for NeoSoul’s continued product development and global market expansion.

Looking ahead, NeoSoul and Infini will continue to explore financial operations in the AI era. Potential areas of discussion include the use of AI Agents in expense management, budget control, subscription management, and cross-border payments; the role of stablecoin payments in the global operations of AI and Web3 teams; and the need for payment authorization, settlement, and reputation infrastructure as the Agent Economy continues to evolve.

The two parties also plan to engage in industry discussions, closed-door sessions, and ecosystem exchanges to further examine the intersection of AI Agents and enterprise financial infrastructure, supporting broader conversations around AI-native operations, stablecoin payments, and digital economy infrastructure.

Kaelan, Co-founder of NeoSoul, said:

“AI Agents are moving from content generation and information processing toward more complex economic activities. As agents begin to participate in prediction, collaboration, payment, settlement, and long-term reputation building, companies and developer teams will need financial infrastructure better suited to global, digital, and automated operations. Our partnership with Infini starts with NeoSoul’s own team operations and gives us a practical entry point to explore more possibilities at the intersection of AI and new financial tools.”

Christian, founder of Infini, said:

“NeoSoul is exploring frontier areas such as AI Agents, prediction markets, and the Agent Economy, which closely aligns with Infini’s view of the future of enterprise financial automation. We are pleased to support NeoSoul’s global operations through our corporate card and financial operations tools. Going forward, Infini looks forward to further discussions with NeoSoul around financial management, stablecoin payments, and automated operations for AI-native teams.”