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Instagram Limits Recommendations For Reposted Content To Prioritize Original Creators

ByJolyen

Apr 30, 2026

Instagram Limits Recommendations For Reposted Content To Prioritize Original Creators

Instagram said it will stop recommending posts from accounts that frequently repost content they did not create, extending existing rules to photos and carousels as part of a broader effort to prioritize original material.

Policy Expansion Beyond Reels

The platform, owned by Meta, had already applied similar restrictions to short-form videos. The latest update expands those protections to photo posts and carousel formats, which allow users to share multiple images or videos in a single post.

Accounts that primarily re-upload others’ work will no longer be eligible for distribution through recommendation surfaces such as the Explore tab and suggested content feeds.

Definition Of Original Content

Instagram defines original content as material created by a user or content that reflects a distinct perspective. This includes photos or videos captured by the user, as well as media that has been meaningfully edited.

The company said transformations that add humor, commentary, or context—such as memes that incorporate new text, voiceovers, or creative edits—can qualify as original. However, minimal changes like adding watermarks or adjusting playback speed do not meet the threshold.

Reposting screenshots of other users’ content, even with visible attribution, also does not qualify.

Impact On Aggregator Accounts

The update targets accounts that function as aggregators, which collect and repost content from other creators without substantial modification. By limiting their reach in recommendations, Instagram aims to reduce repeated circulation of the same material across the platform.

The change does not affect content visibility for users who already follow such accounts. Their posts will continue to appear in followers’ feeds but will not be promoted to wider audiences through algorithmic recommendations.

Platform Goals And Content Distribution

Instagram said the adjustment is intended to improve content quality and ensure that creators who produce original work receive broader exposure. The move also seeks to reduce duplication across feeds by limiting repeated uploads of the same content.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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