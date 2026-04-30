Young Naturopathic Center for Wellness (YNC) , a naturopathic and functional medicine clinic serving Los Gatos, Saratoga, Campbell, Monte Sereno, and the greater South Bay, has been awarded LegitScript Healthcare Merchant Certification as of March 27, 2026. The certification confirms that the clinic meets a set of compliance and transparency standards recognized by major payment networks and digital advertising platforms for healthcare providers operating in high-risk regulated categories.

LegitScript Healthcare Merchant Certification evaluates healthcare businesses against nine standards covering licensing, transparency, business affiliations, and patient safety practices. It is recognized by Visa, Mastercard, Google, Meta, Microsoft, TikTok, and LinkedIn as part of their compliance processes for healthcare advertisers and merchants, according to LegitScript. Certified providers are listed in LegitScript’s public database, which patients and payment processors can search to verify a clinic’s status.

The certification applies across YNC’s full scope of clinical services, with particular relevance to four categories where regulatory scrutiny has intensified over the past 24 months:

GLP-1 medications for weight management , including compounded semaglutide and tirzepatide protocols.

, including compounded semaglutide and tirzepatide protocols. Bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT) for men and women.

for men and women. Peptide therapies , including protocols administered under doctor supervision.

, including protocols administered under doctor supervision. Intravenous (IV) nutrient therapy and NAD+ infusions, a category dominated by non-medical providers, where YNC maintains strict medical compliance with licensed naturopathic doctors on site.

Each of these categories has drawn increased oversight from the FDA, state medical boards, and payment networks as consumer demand has outpaced regulatory clarity. LegitScript certification signals that a provider has been independently vetted against published compliance standards in these areas.

Local Context

YNC has operated in Los Gatos for more than a decade under the direction of founder Dr. Renee Young, NMD. The clinic is located at 751 Blossom Hill Road, Suite A2, and serves patients across Santa Clara County and the broader Silicon Valley region. It is one of a limited number of Bay Area naturopathic and integrative medicine practices to hold active LegitScript Healthcare Merchant Certification.

Statement from Dr. Renee Young, NMD

“The GLP-1, peptide, and hormone space has exploded, and a lot of what patients are being offered online right now is legally questionable, clinically sloppy, or both. LegitScript certification is essentially a third party going through our licensing, our protocols, our marketing, and our patient safety practices with a fine-tooth comb and saying on the record that we are doing this the right way.

“For patients in Los Gatos and the South Bay, this matters for a simple reason: if you are going to put a peptide, a hormone, or a GLP-1 into your body, you should know the clinic prescribing it has been independently vetted. This is not a wellness sticker. It is a compliance standard recognized by Visa, Mastercard, and every major ad platform that exists.”

About Young Naturopathic Center for Wellness

Young Naturopathic Center for Wellness is a naturopathic and functional medicine clinic in Los Gatos, California, founded by Dr. Renee Young, NMD. The practice offers longevity medicine, bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, peptide therapy, IV nutrient therapy, NAD+ infusions, medical weight management including GLP-1 protocols, functional and integrative medicine for chronic illness, and advanced diagnostics including VO2 max, Galleri cancer screening, and genetic testing. The clinic serves patients throughout Los Gatos, Saratoga, Campbell, Monte Sereno, San Jose, and the greater Silicon Valley.

For more information, visit youngwellnesscenter.com or verify the clinic’s certification status at LegitScript .

About LegitScript

LegitScript is an independent certification and monitoring company founded in 2007. Its Healthcare Merchant Certification is used by Visa, Mastercard, Google, Microsoft, Meta, TikTok, and LinkedIn to verify healthcare merchants operating in regulated categories.