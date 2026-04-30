Stuart Deadman Publishes Article Exploring Leadership Lessons Found While Running Over 300 Miles

Stuart Deadman , an entrepreneur and construction leader based in Norfolk, has published a new article examining the leadership lessons he has learned through competing in the Suffolk Back Yard Ultra, one of the most demanding formats in endurance sport.

Deadman, perhaps best known as Managing Director of Bespoke Construction Group, specialises in delivering high-end new homes, renovations, and extensions. Beyond his professional work, he has built a reputation for applying the same discipline and standards to endurance running. His three consecutive appearances at the Suffolk Back Yard Ultra stand out as a key example of this.

The competition involves completing a 4.167-mile loop every hour, on the hour, until only one runner remains. Deadman has been consistently building his performance over the three years he has competed, completing 25 laps (104.17 miles) in 2023, 33 laps (137.51 miles) in 2024, and 28 laps (116.68 miles) in 2025.

In the recently published article on his website, Deadman draws a direct connection between his ultra-endurance racing efforts and how he leads under pressure.

“The Suffolk Back Yard Ultra looks simple on paper: run 4.167 miles every hour and keep going. But after enough loops, it becomes a test of how you manage yourself under pressure,” said Deadman. “That is why I see such a clear link with leadership. You cannot run everything at full speed. You have to pace yourself, stay calm, trust your process, and keep doing the basics well, even when you are tired.”

“In business, especially construction, pressure is part of the job. Things change, problems appear, and people look to you for direction. The ultra reminded me that good leadership is not about panic or ego. It is about clarity, rhythm, standards, and the next right action.”

A key part of Deadman’s perspective is the three core pillars of standards, resilience, and community. These principles underpin both his leadership approach in the construction sector and his mindset during endurance events. The maintenance of high standards, even when fatigued or under stress, is what builds the path to sustainable success, rather than just short-lived performance.

The article further explores how structured thinking and consistent routines help leaders navigate uncertainty, as well. It stresses that unexpected challenges are inevitable in both construction projects and endurance racing, but that being able to focus on the next right action rather than reacting emotionally can help guide teams through all manner of complexities.

Deadman aims to offer practical insights to leaders across industries by sharing his experience. Beyond business and sport, he advocates for mental health awareness throughout the construction industry, supporting initiatives like the 8:56 Foundation and NACOA. The article is now available on his website, offering a unique perspective on how to shape a stronger and more resilient leadership style.

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