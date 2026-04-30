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SoftBank Plans Roze AI Venture To Automate Data Center Construction With IPO Target

ByJolyen

Apr 30, 2026

SoftBank Plans Roze AI Venture To Automate Data Center Construction With IPO Target

SoftBank is preparing a new company focused on automating data center construction, as it seeks to expand its role in infrastructure supporting artificial intelligence and large-scale computing.

New Venture And Automation Focus

The planned business, called Roze AI, is expected to improve efficiency in building data centers in the United States. According to reporting from Financial Times and The Wall Street Journal, the company would deploy autonomous robots to assist in constructing server facilities.

The initiative aligns with broader industry efforts to streamline infrastructure development as demand for computing capacity continues to grow.

IPO Plans And Valuation Targets

SoftBank is also preparing Roze AI for a potential public listing, with some executives targeting the second half of 2026 for an initial public offering.

The venture could seek a valuation of around $100 billion, according to the Financial Times, though internal discussions reportedly include concerns about both the valuation and the proposed timeline.

Industry Context And Comparable Efforts

Other technology initiatives are exploring similar applications of automation in industrial sectors. Jeff Bezos has co-founded a venture called Project Prometheus, which plans to acquire companies and apply AI to modernize operations.

These efforts reflect increasing interest in using AI and robotics to improve efficiency in large-scale industrial processes.

SoftBank’s Track Record And Internal Views

SoftBank has previously invested in a range of experimental ventures, including Zume, which shut down in 2023 after receiving significant funding.

The reports indicate that while the company is moving forward with Roze AI, some internal stakeholders have expressed skepticism regarding the scale and timing of its planned IPO.

Featured image credits: Flickr

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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