Breaking Industry Barriers Through Vehicle–Robot Synergy: EXEED + AiMOGA Robotics Appear at the 2026 CHERY International Business Summit

CHERY, the parent company of EXEED, held the 2026 CHERY International Business Summit under the theme of “New Era, New Heights”. The five-day event brought together over 4,000 global partners and industry media representatives to witness CHERY Group’s latest breakthroughs in technology, integration, and ecosystem. As a key part of the Group’s “third growth curve”, EXEED + AiMOGA Robotics presented a diverse product lineup including the Intelligent Police Robot, the humanoid robot Mornine, and the quadruped robot Argos. Centered on vehicle-robot synergy, the showcase demonstrated the integration and collaborative interaction between intelligent robots and the automotive ecosystem.

Full-Chain System Empowerment: Strategic Layout in Cross-Industry Sectors

CHERY Group’s expansion into the embodied intelligence sector is supported by the Group’s mature R&D systems and validation processes, which enable rapid technical iteration and significantly shorten development cycles. The company’s global supply chain management facilitates the full process from laboratory R&D to mass production and delivery, while its international sales and service network provides stable support for market expansion. Under CHERY Group’s broader platform collaboration, EXEED + AiMOGA Robotics has established 31 innovation laboratories across six major technical fields, covering key areas such as embodied intelligence, perception algorithms, motion control, and human-machine interaction.

Deep strategic partnerships further drive technical breakthroughs. On the eve of the summit, CHERY Group announced a global strategic partnership with NVIDIA to jointly develop and deploy physical AI across three major fields: assisted driving, cockpit AI, and robotics. This collaboration supports the upgrading of CHERY Group’s intelligent vehicle technology while paving the way for EXEED + AiMOGA Robotics’expansion into embodied intelligence. EXEED + AiMOGA Robotics is currently advancing the transfer of intelligent automotive technologies to robotic platforms, reusing autonomous-driving-level environmental perception capabilities for its robots. For example, its robots are equipped with Rhino solid-state batteries derived from the same core technology as EXEED, enabling long-duration continuous operation.

Scenario-Driven Innovation: Validating Technical Adaptability

The EXEED + AiMOGA Robotics products displayed at the summit represent the concrete results of CHERY Group’s cross-industry technical reuse. A primary highlight was the Intelligent Police Robot, designed to address challenges such as frontline police shortages and duty in extreme weather. Utilizing autonomous navigation and signal coordination systems, the robot enables 24/7 standardized remote command to assist traffic police in complex road conditions. In non-motorized lane scenarios, the robot acts as a “flexible enforcer,” using visual perception models and scenario-based speech engines to identify traffic violations and issue contactless warnings, thereby improving urban governance efficiency.

The expansion into diversified application scenarios further demonstrates the versatility and stability of the technology system. The Argos quadruped robot has shown stable engineering performance, with cumulative deliveries exceeding 1,000 units last year. It can be adapted to a wide range of scenarios, including home companionship, showroom performances, and community security. Equipped with autonomous following, touch response, and millisecond-level dynamic balance capabilities, Argos is able to interact naturally with people through autonomous decision-making, accurately addressing modern households’ needs for emotional companionship and safety, while enabling a seamless transition of technology from industrial to consumer applications.

Continuous cross-industry exploration is an essential path toward long-term advancement. The collective debut of EXEED + AiMOGA Robotics’ full product lineup marks CHERY Group’s embodied intelligence strategy entering the productization stage from strategic planning. As the premium brand representing CHERY Group’s high-end ambitions, EXEED has consistently pursued intelligent innovation, building its “Cutting-Edge” core competitiveness through a comprehensive intelligent technology ecosystem. During this year’s Chery International Business Summit, under the theme “Momentum Forward,” EXEED showcased several concept models, including the all-new full-size flagship SUV ET8 CONCEPT, RX CONCEPT, and the ES GT interior, presenting its latest vision for intelligent mobility. Through technology reuse and supply chain synergy, CHERY Group is breaking down the industrial boundaries between automobiles and robotics, demonstrating to the world that a leading automaker is fully capable of transforming its accumulated expertise in perception, decision-making, and execution into entirely new forms that will help shape future lifestyles. This also serves as the most compelling interpretation of the summit theme: “New Era, New Heights.”