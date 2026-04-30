Anthropic Draws Preemptive Funding Offers Near $900 Billion Valuation Ahead Of Potential IPO Decision

Anthropic is facing strong investor demand as it considers raising a new funding round that could value the company between $850 billion and $900 billion, according to multiple sources familiar with the discussions.

Investor Demand And Proposed Funding Round

The company has received several preemptive offers to raise between $40 billion and $50 billion, with interest exceeding the expected size of the round. Reports from Bloomberg and Business Insider earlier indicated offers at around an $800 billion valuation.

Sources say Anthropic has not yet committed to the fundraising but is under pressure to move forward. A decision is expected at a board meeting in May.

One institutional investor reportedly sought to commit up to $5 billion but had not secured a meeting with chief financial officer Krishna Rao.

Revenue Growth And Business Drivers

Anthropic recently said its annual revenue run rate has exceeded $30 billion, rising from approximately $9 billion at the end of 2025. Some sources indicate the current run rate is closer to $40 billion.

A significant share of revenue is tied to AI coding tools, including Claude Code and Cowork, which are contributing to the company’s expansion.

Strategic Position And Market Outlook

Investors view Anthropic as positioned for further growth across sectors such as finance, life sciences, and healthcare. The current fundraising could be the company’s final private round before a potential initial public offering.

Anthropic declined to comment on the reported fundraising plans.

Comparison With Industry Peers

Anthropic last raised capital in February at a $380 billion valuation. A new round at the reported terms would more than double that figure.

The valuation range would also place Anthropic near or above its main competitor, OpenAI, which completed a $122 billion funding round earlier this year at an $852 billion post-money valuation.

Featured image credits: Heute.at

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