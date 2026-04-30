For Family, Towards a Better Future! CHERY’s New Value Proposition Makes Global Debut at 2026 Beijing Auto Show

At the 2026 Beijing Auto Show, CHERY officially launched the brand-new “For Family” brand value proposition to the world, and simultaneously announced the core strategic vision of serving 10 million global family users by 2030. Standing at the new starting point of 23 years of global deep cultivation, CHERY has completed the strategic upgrade from a “Global Brand” to a “Global Citizen”. With Uncompromising Safety. Now for Everyone, Space Equality, and Technology Equality as the core pillars, supported by the full-system global capabilities, it guards the peace and beauty of global family travel with reliable quality and warm technology, opening a brand-new chapter of high-quality development for the brand’s globalization.

As Jeff ZHANG, CEO of CHERY Brand, stated at the launch event: “Every innovation of ours is driven by one original aspiration — For Family. We believe that a car is never just a means of transportation, but a part of home.” This sincere and firm brand declaration resonated deeply with the guests and media on site, becoming the warmest brand expression of this 2026 Beijing Auto Show.

New Strategic Start: Anchoring Ten Million Families, Cultivating the World as a Global Citizen

After 23 years of steady development, CHERY has grown into an international automotive brand covering more than 120 countries and regions, serving over 4.5 million global families. On average, one family chooses CHERY every minute. From product layout to brand rooting, from market coverage to local symbiosis, CHERY has always adhered to the original aspiration of “guarding family travel”, turning user trust into the core driving force for continuous progress.

At this 2026 Beijing Auto Show, CHERY has clarified the future course from a strategic height: to serve 10 million global family users by 2030. This goal is not just a simple sales figure, but CHERY’s solemn commitment to global families. It is a strategic choice of the brand that is user-centric and responsibility-oriented, and also a globalization advancement declaration from “going global” to “going in and integrating locally”.

Relying on the mature global systematic capabilities, CHERY has built a global network of 8 global R&D centers, 36 global production bases, more than 2,000 dealers, and over 1,800 service centers. It firmly practices the localized operation philosophy of “In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere” — wherever we sell cars, we take root there, wherever we build a home, we , truly achieve symbiosis and co-prosperity with the local market, users and society.

Value Upgrade: With Three Equalities as Pillars, Implementing the For Family Brand Belief

“For Family” is never just a slogan, but a brand belief that runs through the entire chain of technology, products and services. Centering on the core needs of family users for safety, space and intelligence, CHERY takes the three equalities as strategic pillars, allowing high-quality, high-value, high-reliability mobility experience to benefit every family around the world.

Safety is the bottom line of family travel, and also the lifeline of CHERY. The brand adheres to the global unified safety standard, builds high-strength body structure, is equipped with the full-domain Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and builds a multi-protection system for batteries, realizing full-domain coverage of active safety, passive safety, battery safety, and full-scenario safety, allowing global families, no matter where they are, to get consistent reassuring protection.

On top of the solid safety guarantee, comfortable and practical travel space is also an indispensable core demand for family users. Focusing on the full-scenario travel needs of families, CHERY creates a mobile “second home” with humanized space design. From ultra-long wheelbase to the true 3-row 7-seat layout, from flexible and changeable cabin space to multi-functional body structure, it fully covers the full-scenario needs such as family commuting, parent-child travel, multi-person outings, and cargo commuting, allowing every family member to sit comfortably and travel freely.

Reliable safety and comfortable space need more inclusive and easy-to-use cutting-edge technology to empower them, to continuously upgrade the travel experience. CHERY adheres to the concept of “technology born for families”, promoting the global inclusion of high-end technologies. Equipped with the sixth-generation Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) system, it balances strong power and low energy consumption; cutting-edge technologies such as intelligent cockpit, remote vehicle control, and valet parking are within reach; at the same time, it continues to layout next-generation technologies such as solid-state batteries, embodied AI, and advanced parking functions, allowing global families to enjoy the convenience and efficiency brought by cutting-edge technology at an affordable cost.

System Guarantee: Technology, Products, Services Trinity, Towards a Better Future

To implement the “For Family” brand original aspiration and the ten million families goal, CHERY relies on the full-chain system capabilities, forming a closed-loop empowerment system from core R&D to product matrix and then to user services.

First of all, CHERY continues to increase global R&D investment, promoting the iterative upgrading of hybrid, pure electric, intelligent connected, and forward-looking technologies. With platform-based and global synchronous development, it ensures technological leadership and quality consistency, providing a solid technical foundation for global family travel.

Relying on the continuously evolving technical strength, CHERY is accelerating the improvement of the product layout for global families. By 2028, it will form a full-spectrum product family covering three series: TIGGO, ARRIZO, HIMLA, compatible with all power forms of PHEV, HEV, BEV, with more than 20 models. The TIGGO V, which made its grand debut at this auto show, integrates the three functions of SUV, MPV and Pickup, leading a new era of family multi-functional travel, and perfectly interpreting the product connotation of “For Family”.

Centering on the full-cycle vehicle usage needs of global users, relying on the CHERY FAMILY CARE service brand launched one year ago, CHERY continues to upgrade the warm and trustworthy service system. With global unified service standards, localized service response, and full-cycle user care, it allows professional protection to run through the entire user vehicle usage process, bringing a global unified service experience of peace of mind, worry-free, and comfort.

From 4.5 million to 10 million, it is not only the leap of user scale, but also the upgrade of brand responsibility; from global brand to global citizen, it is not only the deepening of market layout, but also the sublimation of value concept. Facing the future, CHERY will continue to adhere to the original aspiration of “For Family”, create a better travel experience for global families, and move towards a better new future with hundreds of millions of families!