CyberSwitching Expands Commercial EV Charging Deployment as Businesses Accelerate Infrastructure Investments

CyberSwitching, a U.S.-based provider of electric vehicle charging and power management solutions, announced continued growth in the deployment of its commercial EV charging systems, as businesses across multiple sectors increase investment in EV infrastructure.

The expansion comes amid rising electric vehicle adoption nationwide, prompting organizations in hospitality, multi-family housing, corporate campuses, and fleet operations to integrate charging capabilities into their facilities.

Increased Adoption Across Commercial Sectors

According to the company, commercial EV charging is transitioning from an optional amenity to a necessary infrastructure component. Property owners and operators are implementing charging solutions to meet growing demand from tenants, customers, and employees.

CyberSwitching reported the deployment of more than 5,000 commercial charging units across the United States in recent years, reflecting broader industry momentum toward electrification.

Focus on Deployment Efficiency and Performance

As part of its expansion, CyberSwitching continues to emphasize installation efficiency and system reliability. The company’s charging units are designed to reduce installation time while maintaining consistent operational performance, addressing key concerns for businesses managing high-traffic environments.

Reliable uptime remains a central factor for commercial adoption, particularly in locations where charger availability directly impacts user experience and operational continuity.

Access to Nationwide Incentive Programs

CyberSwitching’s charging solutions are approved across a wide range of utility and state incentive programs, enabling businesses to reduce upfront costs associated with EV infrastructure. These programs play a significant role in accelerating adoption by improving overall project feasibility and return on investment.

The company noted that broad incentive eligibility has become a critical consideration for organizations evaluating commercial charging providers.

Supporting Scalable Infrastructure Development

CyberSwitching’s technology is built on open standards, allowing integration with various network management platforms. This approach provides flexibility for businesses planning long-term infrastructure expansion without being tied to a single proprietary system.

As demand for EV charging continues to grow, scalability and interoperability are expected to remain key priorities for commercial operators.

Market Outlook

Industry analysts project continued growth in commercial EV charging installations as electrification efforts expand across transportation sectors. Businesses are increasingly evaluating solutions based on reliability, cost efficiency, and compatibility with existing systems.

CyberSwitching’s ongoing deployment activity reflects these market dynamics, as organizations seek practical solutions to support evolving energy and mobility needs.

About CyberSwitching

CyberSwitching is a technology company specializing in electric vehicle charging and power management solutions. Founded in 1994, the company develops scalable infrastructure designed to support commercial applications across a range of industries, with a focus on reliability, efficiency, and integration flexibility.