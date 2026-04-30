Amazon AWS Growth Surges 28% As AI Demand Drives Revenue And Capital Spending

Amazon reported first-quarter results that exceeded Wall Street expectations, with its cloud division showing accelerated growth tied to demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure.

AWS Growth Driven By AI Demand

Amazon Web Services recorded net sales of $37.6 billion, up 28% year-over-year. The increase marks the fastest growth rate for the business in 15 quarters.

Chief executive Andy Jassy said the performance reflects AWS’s role in supplying computing resources to companies building AI systems. He noted that the current pace of growth is unusual for a business of AWS’s scale.

Jassy compared the expansion to earlier phases of the company’s cloud business, stating that AWS reached a $58 million revenue run rate within three years of launch, while its AI-related revenue run rate has surpassed $15 billion over a comparable period.

Rising Capital Expenditures

Amazon is increasing investment in infrastructure to support continued growth. Jassy said spending on capital expenditures will remain elevated as AWS expands capacity.

The company is investing in data centers, land, power infrastructure, chips, servers, and networking equipment ahead of expected demand. These assets are designed for long-term use, with data centers expected to operate for more than 30 years and hardware typically lasting five to six years.

Impact On Free Cash Flow

The increase in spending has affected cash flow. Amazon reported free cash flow of $1.2 billion for the trailing twelve months, down from $25.9 billion in the same period a year earlier.

The decline reflects a $59.3 billion increase in purchases of property and equipment, largely tied to AI-related infrastructure. Jassy said periods of rapid growth can temporarily reduce free cash flow when capital investment outpaces revenue.

Overall Financial Performance

Amazon reported total sales of $181.5 billion for the quarter, representing a 17% year-over-year increase. Revenue grew 12% in North America and 19% in international markets.

The results highlight the role of cloud computing and AI infrastructure in driving growth across the company’s business segments.

Featured image credits: ThirdEye Data

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