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Australia’s Business Sales Market Holds Steady as Larger Deals Drive Early 2026 Activity

ByEthan Lin

Apr 30, 2026

Australia’s business for sale market entered 2026 in a stable position, with early data showing continued activity and a shift toward higher-value transactions.

Insights from Bsale show 607 businesses were marked as sold in the March quarter, down from 733 in the December peak. However, the average advertised sale price rose 22.2% to $595,000.

“This isn’t a slowdown, it’s a shift,” a Bsale spokesperson said. “Buyers are still active, but they’re more selective and focusing on stronger, more established businesses.”

Nationally, more than 16,650 businesses are listed for sale, up 3.9% from December. The average asking price has increased to $673,124, while total advertised market value now exceeds $11.2 billion.

“We’re seeing a gradual lift in the quality of businesses entering the market, rather than sharp price growth,” the spokesperson said.

New South Wales remains the largest market, with listings up 5.8% and average asking prices rising 6.4%. South Australia recorded one of the strongest price increases at 7.3%, while Queensland continues to hold the highest average asking price nationally.

Across capital cities, Hobart and Adelaide lead on pricing, while Sydney recorded a notable 11.5% increase in average asking price.

“Sydney’s growth reflects a stronger mix of mid-sized businesses coming to market,” the spokesperson said.

Regional markets continue to influence the upper end, with several regions recording average asking prices above $1 million, driven by freehold and asset-backed businesses.

Buyer demand remains focused on businesses with clear financials, simple operations, and consistent cashflow.

“Buyers are informed and outcome-driven,” the spokesperson said. “They’re targeting businesses that are easy to run and deliver reliable returns.”

Activity is expected to build through the second quarter, supported by end-of-financial-year transactions and a new wave of listings.

Important Note on Data

This report is based on advertised listing data from Bsale. As the data is user-entered and business sales are often confidential, discrepancies may occur. It should be used as a general market guide only.

For more information about Bsale, use the contact details below:

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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