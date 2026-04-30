Global Inspiration Unites: iCAUR V23 Builds Reimagine Classic Design in Diverse Ways

Timeless car design isn’t just about keeping the classics alive — it’s about rethinking them through global culture and real user creativity, so they naturally fit into different lifestyles. At the iCAUR International Business Summit, the winners of the #OneClassicMillionStoriesLife customization co-creation contest were revealed. Since launching on March 12, 2026, the contest brought together creators worldwide to reinterpret the iCAUR V23 and V27 through culture, trend, and personal stories — drawing 200+ entries, 800+ media features, and over 200 million views globally.

The iCAUR V23 is a pure electric off-road SUV that carries forward the classic boxy silhouette, combining a rugged presence with efficient use of space. With over 20 factory-reserved modification points, it’s built for customization from the start. A roof rack with up to 200kg static load supports accessories like side tents, ladders, and outdoor gear, while interchangeable exterior kits make it easy to match style with function.Diverse creative perspectives keep pushing the boundaries of the V23’s classic design. Among the Top 10 winners, several V23 builds stand out for their cultural adaptability and design creativity.

Designer: Shannon

Design concept:

Inspired by the wild landscapes of South Africa, the design uses an army-green base that reflects local military heritage and off-road culture. Orange and white stripes, along with star motifs, add a sense of identity drawn from the country’s “Rainbow Nation” spirit. The 4×4 open-top setup fits both the rugged terrain and the sunny lifestyle, bringing together a sense of strength and freedom.

The army-green finish resonates with both vintage military aesthetics and South Africa’s off-road culture. Flag-inspired elements give the vehicle a strong sense of local belonging, making it a symbol of identity and heritage. All-terrain tires and beadlock wheels tackle gravel and desert terrain, while the open-top design suits South Africa’s outdoor lifestyle naturally. Every detail comes from real user needs.

Designer: Nathan

Design concept:

The design draws inspiration from pure joy, youthful energy, and nostalgia, reimagining the V23’s classic boxy silhouette in a bold and playful way. From childhood retro toys to classic game consoles and the pixel visuals that defined a generation, every element captures the fun of an era.

The work also carries a deeper message: that something once simple can become classic again. The return of pixel aesthetics is no longer just a memory — it’s a statement, proof that classic design never fades. Beyond its role as a vehicle, this creation becomes a lifestyle object that holds emotion and memory, embodying everything fun, classic, and timeless.

Designer: WIWONG and SRISUTTINUN

Design concept:

Design inspired by Gen Z lifestyles, integrating their distinctive fashion traits into the V23’s overall styling. Centered on Boxy Style, it blends chunky streetwear with hyper-gadget precision, resulting in a drivable vehicle that feels like a piece of cyber fashion.

Designer: Ashley

Design concept:

Centered on a minimal visual language, the design uses a two-tone composition to create a clean and highly recognizable look. Inspired by Malaysia’s traditional batik craft, its intricate patterns are simplified into graphic forms, with hibiscus elements subtly integrated to express local culture in a modern, abstract way.

To balance the rich textured background, Malaysian batik patterns are distilled into minimalist, logo-like forms, enhancing visual focus while creating breathing space in the composition. The overall design carries a quiet, independent character within its simplicity, delivering a restrained yet powerful visual statement.

Global co-creation has become a continuous driving force in iCAUR’s brand growth. This contest is an important part of its ecosystem building, expanding vehicle customization from functional upgrades into a broader form of cultural expression, and inviting global creators to take part in shaping its meaning. Looking ahead, iCAUR will continue to build a global co-creation platform, working with users and partners worldwide to explore new possibilities in automotive design and culture.