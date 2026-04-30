Global Co-Creation Reshapes Off-Road Design Narrative, iCAUR V27 Expands the Boundaries of the Classic

Timeless car design isn’t just about keeping the classics alive — it’s about rethinking them through global culture and real user creativity, so they naturally fit into different lifestyles. At the iCAUR International Business Summit, the winners of the #OneClassicMillionStoriesLife customization co-creation contest were revealed. Since launching on March 12, 2026, the contest brought together creators worldwide to reinterpret the iCAUR V23 and V27 through culture, trend, and personal stories — drawing 200+ entries, 800+ media features, and over 200 million views globally.

The iCAUR V27 is a all-round hybrid SUV that combines a classic boxy design with new energy technology. With a five-meter-class body, it is powered by Golden REEV (Range-Extended Electric Vehicle) and i-AWD (intelligent All-Wheel Drive) system, delivering confidence across both city commuting and off-road conditions. The V27 features 39 ecosystem interfaces across the vehicle and offers over 1,000 customization components, covering functional upgrades, outdoor leisure, and storage expansion. With factory-level compatibility, it fully supports diverse personalization needs.

Diverse creative perspectives keep pushing the boundaries of the classic design. Among the Top 10 winners, several V27 builds stand out for their cultural adaptability and design creativity.

Designer: Faith

Design concept:

The design closely connects the iCAUR V27 with Oman’s local landscapes and driving culture. The eagle motif reflects its intelligent driving capabilities, symbolizing sharp vision, control, and freedom. Meanwhile, elements like Oman’s sunsets and mountains ground the design in local identity. It also highlights Golden REEV, emphasizing quiet driving, solid performance, and worry-free range, shaping a new-generation SUV tailored for the Oman market.

Designer: kyriako spilidis

Design concept:

The design pays tribute to the classic Woodie station wagon, blending the free spirit of American road trips with the iCAUR V27. It features retro wood side panels and Route 66 nostalgia elements, bridging classic automotive culture with modern electric innovation. Combining timeless vintage aesthetics with advanced off-road capability, it is crafted for those drawn to the spirit of road trips and advanced driving experiences.

Designer: Tuesday

Design concept:

The design reinterprets premium through a soft pink-and-white palette, with custom elements like heart-shaped headlights and pink wheels enhancing its sense of individuality. A rooftop camping setup with string lights, blankets, and a projector transforms the vehicle into an immersive lifestyle space. More than transportation, it turns into a mobile sanctuary for modern experiential living.

Global co-creation has become a continuous driving force in iCAUR’s brand growth. This contest is an important part of its ecosystem building, expanding vehicle customization from functional upgrades into a broader form of cultural expression, and inviting global creators to take part in shaping its meaning. In the future, iCAUR will continue to build a global co-creation platform, working with users and partners worldwide to explore new possibilities in automotive design and culture.