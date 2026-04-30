Atomic Golf Expands Its Wildly Popular All-Inclusive Late-Night Package To Every Night Of The Week

Atomic Golf, Las Vegas’ four-floor immersive golf and entertainment destination located at 1850 South Main Street, is announcing its 2026 summer hours — and with them, a major expansion of one of its most popular offerings. Beginning May 4, 2026, the venue’s all-inclusive late-night package is expanding from a weekend-only offering to a seven-days-a-week experience, available every night from 9:30 PM to 12:00 AM.

Originally available only on Fridays and Saturdays, the late-night package quickly became one of Atomic Golf’s most sought-after experiences, drawing locals and visitors alike who wanted a premium, stress-free night out without the unpredictability of itemized tabs. The decision to expand to all seven days as part of the venue’s summer schedule is a direct response to overwhelming guest demand.

“Las Vegas never takes a night off — and neither should we. We’re bringing the ultimate all-inclusive late-night experience to every single night of the week so more guests can enjoy everything Atomic Golf has to offer.”

About the All-Inclusive Late-Night Package

Priced at $59 per person, the all-inclusive late-night package gives guests two full hours of unlimited food, drinks, and golf in a reserved bay — with no surprise charges, no split tabs, and no itemized bills at the end of the night. The package is designed for night owls, post-dinner groups, and anyone looking to cap off a Vegas evening in style.

Each reservation includes a reserved golf bay, unlimited drinks spanning a full range of options from fountain beverages and seltzers to specialty cocktails and house spirits, as well as food selections from the main menu. Drinks and food items are served one at a time per guest, and party platters are excluded. Gratuity is not included.

As part of the 2026 summer hours expansion beginning May 4, 2026, the package will be available seven nights a week from 9:30 PM to 12:00 AM. Reservations are recommended and can be made at atomicgolf.com.

A Late-Night Experience Built for Las Vegas

In a city that thrives after midnight, Atomic Golf designed the late-night package to meet guests where the night takes them. Guests arriving after a concert, wrapping up a dinner on the Strip, or simply looking to extend the evening will find a complete late-night destination in one all-inclusive booking.

The flat-rate package eliminates the friction of a traditional night out. Rather than managing rounds of drinks, ordering food separately, and calculating a group tab, guests arrive, play, eat, and enjoy — all for one price. The package has proven especially popular with bachelorette parties, birthday celebrations, corporate groups, and couples looking for a distinctive night out.

By extending the offering to all seven nights as part of its summer hours, Atomic Golf ensures that guests visiting Las Vegas on any night of the week have access to one of the city’s best-value late-night entertainment experiences.

About Atomic Golf

Atomic Golf is Las Vegas’ premier next-generation golf entertainment venue, located at 1850 South Main Street — just steps from The STRAT Hotel and minutes from Fremont Street. Spanning four floors, the venue features immersive tech-powered golf bays for all skill levels, multiple bar concepts including the Cosmic Lounge and Tap Room, chef-driven food menus, and a full nightlife atmosphere complete with live DJs and event programming.

Atomic Golf offers All-Inclusive Packages starting at $49 per person across multiple tiers, making it one of the most accessible and value-driven group entertainment options in Las Vegas. As part of its 2026 summer hours beginning May 4, 2026, the venue will open daily at 10:30 AM and welcomes families, locals, tourists, corporate groups, and private events.

Reservations are available at atomicgolf.com | 702-899-4633