The iCAUR Co-Creating Design Competiton Concludes, Redefining Car Design Through Customization

The vitality of car design comes from the diverse expressions of global users and creators.

From April 24–28, the 2026 iCAUR International Business Summit brought together dealers and media from around the world, highlighting the brand’s progress in classic design, new energy technology, and user ecosystem building. At the summit, iCAUR held the awards ceremony for the #OneClassicMillionStories co-creating design competiton, announcing the top winners from a global pool of entries. iCAUR Brand CEO Dr. Su Jun and iCAUR International CEO Mr. Si Fenghuo personally presented awards and custom trophies to the Top 10 creators.

A great car design is a reflection of local culture and lifestyle. At the awards, UAE-based top influencer Tuesday shared that iCAUR’s open co-creation platform empowers global creators to reinterpret Classic in their own way.“A car is more than transport—it carries a lifestyle. This competition proves classics can be expressed through diverse perspectives, making car culture more relatable.”Her speech drew strong applause, bringing the summit atmosphere to a peak.

Tuesday’s award-winning design reimagines premium through a playful pastel lens. Soft pink tones, white finishes, and sparkling accents come together to create a bold yet charming brand character. Signature elements such as heart-shaped headlights, an extended body design, and pink wheels add strong personality. A rooftop camping setup—featuring string lights, blankets, and a projector—transforms the vehicle into an immersive lifestyle space. Blending style with comfort, the design goes beyond transportation, creating a warm and expressive mobile space tailored for modern experiential living.

A global competition framework brings together diverse aesthetics and cultural perspectives from around the world. The #OneClassicMillionStories customization co-creation contest was officially launched on March 12, 2026, opening a global submission channel and inviting designers worldwide to create personalized works based on the iCAUR V23 and V27 models, reinterpreting the meaning of Classic through diverse perspectives. Participants developed their concepts across three dimensions: local cultural heritage, youth-inspired design, and personal emotional storytelling, fully enabling diverse creative expression. The competition received over 200 submissions globally, generated more than 800 media reports, and achieved over 200 million online exposures worldwide.

Continuous user co-creation is a key factor of long-term brand vitality. The competition forms an important part of iCAUR’s ecosystem development. It extends vehicle customization beyond functional upgrades into a broader form of cultural expression, inviting global creators to contribute to the evolving meaning of the product. Diverse cultural and aesthetic perspectives from around the world continue to enrich iCAUR’s design language, transforming the brand from a one-way output into an open, co-created experience with global users.

In the future, iCAUR will continue to build a global co-creation platform, working closely with users and partners worldwide to explore new possibilities in automotive design and culture, and to drive continuous evolution of both brand and products amid industry transformation.