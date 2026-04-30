Sharp in the City, Free on the Road: Meet the Contemporary Explorers Behind FREELANDER

WUHU, China, April 30, 2026 – Every great brand is defined not only by its products but by the people it serves. At the Night of FREELANDER held during IBS (Chery International Business Summit), Lucia Mao, CEO of FREELANDER International, offered a vivid portrait of the brand’s target customer: the Contemporary Explorer.

“At the heart of every great brand is its customer,” Lucia said in her keynote address. “Our customers are diverse in background and story, yet united by one spirit. They are contemporary explorers.”

According to the brand’s international strategy presentation, Contemporary Explorers carry forward the pioneering courage and curiosity of past generations — the spirit that made FREELANDER legendary in 1997. But they are a new generation: fresh, vibrant, forward-looking.

They respect the legacy, yet forge their own path. Successful, ambitious, in their prime. With true taste and clear purpose, they know what they want.

As Lucia described: “Sharp in the city for business. Free on the road for adventure.”

FREELANDER’s brand promise resonates directly with this audience. The name itself tells the story: FREE stands for freedom, and LAND stands for the earth, as well as ER stands for every explorer. FREELANDER is not just a vehicle, it is a way of life — about embracing freedom, pursuing distant horizons, and daring to explore.

The brand’s four core principles — British Unconventionality, Contemporary Premium, Creative Intelligence and Expressive — are not generic values. They are designed specifically for customers who are true to themselves, push boundaries, and explore freely.

For Contemporary Explorers, a vehicle is never just a means of transport. It is a companion for exploration, a statement of identity, and an enabler of limitless possibilities. FREELANDER’s product DNA — British Craftsmanship, Smart Confidence and All-Terrain Freedom — delivers precisely what this audience seeks: premium quality that reflects their taste, intelligent technology that serves their needs, and all-terrain capability that enables their adventures.

During the Night of FREELANDER, guests from the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, right-hand-drive regions and other potential markets worldwide — many of whom are potential retailer investors and media representatives — embodied this very spirit. They came not just to witness a product launch but to be part of a brand that understands who they are and what they value.

As FREELANDER enters over 90 countries and establishes more than 1,100 touchpoints in the next five years, the brand has been reshaped and is ready to serve Contemporary Explorers everywhere — delivering an all-scenario, all-terrain mobility experience that empowers them to live freely, explore boldly, and write their own stories. The legend has been reborn. And it is built for those who are ready to explore.