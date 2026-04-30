Meta Reports Strong Earnings While Reality Labs Losses Persist And AI Spending Set To Rise

Meta reported strong quarterly earnings but again recorded multibillion-dollar losses in its Reality Labs unit, while outlining a sharp increase in artificial intelligence spending that exceeds earlier projections.

Reality Labs Losses Continue At Steady Pace

The company disclosed that Reality Labs, which develops AR glasses, VR headsets, and related software, posted a $4 billion loss in the latest quarter. That figure reflects a consistent pattern. Across 21 quarterly earnings reports since 2021, Meta has accumulated $83.5 billion in losses from the division, averaging about $4 billion per quarter.

Core Business Delivers Strong Financial Growth

Financial results for the first quarter show continued strength in Meta’s primary operations. Net income reached $26.8 billion, up 61% year over year. Revenue increased 33% to $56.3 billion during the same period.

AI Investment Expands Beyond Previous Estimates

As Meta reduces emphasis on its metaverse efforts, the company is increasing its focus on artificial intelligence to remain competitive with companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic. Meta projected capital expenditures between $125 billion and $145 billion in 2026, exceeding both analyst expectations and its earlier estimates. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during the earnings call that infrastructure spending forecasts are rising, driven in part by higher component costs, including memory pricing, while the company remains focused on improving investment efficiency.

Hiring Push And AI Model Release Increase Costs

Investment in AI development has accelerated. Meta conducted a hiring push last year, recruiting more than 50 AI researchers and engineers from competitors. That effort contributed to the release of its updated AI model, Muse Spark, earlier this month. Zuckerberg reported “large increases” in Meta AI usage following the release, though he indicated that building and maintaining these systems continues to increase costs.

Uncertain Outlook For Future Capital Expenditures

Questions about future spending remain unresolved. During the earnings call, an investor asked for guidance on capital expenditures for 2027. CFO Susan Li said the company is not providing a specific outlook, describing planning as dynamic as it assesses future capacity needs. She added that Meta has so far underestimated its computing requirements.

Investor Reaction Reflects Cost Concerns

Despite strong earnings, investor sentiment showed caution. Meta’s stock declined by more than 5% in after-hours trading following the results.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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