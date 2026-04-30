Microsoft Highlights Revised OpenAI Partnership Terms As AI Revenue Reaches $37 Billion Run Rate

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said the company’s updated agreement with OpenAI preserves key advantages, including long-term access to AI models without payment obligations, while Microsoft continues to report rapid growth in its AI business.

Nadella Describes Partnership As Mutually Beneficial

During a conversation with a Wall Street analyst, Nadella said the revised partnership structure remains balanced. He emphasized that Microsoft maintains access to OpenAI’s intellectual property, including its models and agent products, under terms that no longer require payment for that access. Nadella stated that maintaining a “win-win construct” is central to sustaining the partnership.

Royalty-Free Access To AI Technology Extends Through 2032

Nadella highlighted that Microsoft retains royalty-free access to OpenAI’s most advanced AI systems through 2032. He said the company has secured rights to frontier models and associated intellectual property for that period and intends to make full use of those assets.

Concerns Rise After Loss Of Exclusive Access

The revised deal removes Microsoft’s exclusive access to OpenAI technology, prompting speculation about potential competitive impact. Shortly after the agreement, OpenAI announced collaborations with Microsoft’s cloud competitor Amazon, including joint efforts involving OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and AWS CEO Matt Garman.

AI Business Growth Continues Despite Changes

Microsoft reported that its AI segment reached an annual revenue run rate of $37 billion, reflecting a 123% increase year over year. The results cover the last full quarter under the previous agreement, indicating continued expansion in AI-related revenue.

Financial Ties With OpenAI Remain Significant

Nadella noted that OpenAI contributes to Microsoft’s revenue through multiple channels. He said OpenAI operates as a large customer across AI accelerators and broader computing services. The partnership also includes OpenAI’s commitment to purchase more than $250 billion in Microsoft cloud services, alongside Microsoft’s 27% equity stake in the company.

Enterprise Demand Supports Multi-Model Strategy

Nadella said enterprise customers increasingly use multiple AI models rather than relying on a single provider. Microsoft offers a range of models across platforms, including those from OpenAI, Anthropic, and open-source options. He added that more than 10,000 customers have already used multiple models within Microsoft’s ecosystem.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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