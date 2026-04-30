Google Cloud Revenue Surpasses $20 Billion As AI Demand Drives Growth Amid Capacity Constraints

Google Cloud reported quarterly revenue exceeding $20 billion for the first time, with strong demand for AI services driving growth, while executives acknowledged limits in infrastructure capacity that affected the company’s ability to meet demand.

AI Demand Fuels Strong Revenue Growth

In the first quarter of 2026, Alphabet said Google Cloud revenue rose 63% year over year. Growth was led by the Google Cloud Platform, which expanded at a faster rate than the broader cloud division that includes infrastructure, data analytics, AI and machine learning tools, and Google Workspace.

CEO Sundar Pichai told analysts that demand for Gemini Enterprise and related AI solutions drove performance. He pointed to increased demand for infrastructure, including TPU hardware and data centers, as a key factor.

AI Products And Usage Expand Rapidly

AI offerings accounted for the largest share of growth. Products built on Google’s generative AI models grew nearly 800% year over year. Gemini Enterprise usage increased 40% quarter over quarter. API activity also expanded, with AI token processing rising to 16 billion tokens per minute, compared with 10 billion in the previous quarter.

Customer Growth And Deal Size Increase

Pichai cited additional business indicators. New customer acquisition doubled compared with the prior year. The number of deals valued between $100 million and $1 billion also doubled year over year, alongside multiple contracts exceeding $1 billion. Customers exceeded their initial usage commitments by 45% quarter over quarter.

Capacity Limits Affect Near-Term Growth

Despite strong demand, capacity constraints limited performance. Pichai said Google Cloud remains constrained by available compute resources in the near term, adding that revenue could have been higher if the company had met all demand. The cloud backlog doubled during the quarter to $462 billion.

The company expects to address approximately 50% of that backlog within the next 24 months as it expands infrastructure capacity.

Infrastructure Investment And Capital Strategy

Google continues to invest in cloud infrastructure, including data centers and TPU hardware, which it also sells directly to some customers. Pichai said the company evaluates investments based on return on capital to guide spending decisions while maintaining access to advanced technology.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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