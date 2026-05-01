Global Dealers and Media Visit LUXEED Gigafactory, Witness Its Intelligent Manufacturing Excellence

On April 27, LUXEED International hosted the exclusive themed campaign — “I Drive, You Enjoy” — Exclusive Tour of LUXEED Gigafactory. Nearly 30 global dealers and media representatives from Poland, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and other countries gathered at the factory. Through an all-round factory tour, on-site workshop visits and in-depth engagement, they gained full insight into the intelligent manufacturing capabilities of the LUXEED Gigafactory, and witnessed firsthand the brand’s technological breakthroughs and uncompromising commitment to quality in intelligent manufacturing.

The guests first visited the body shop. Covering a construction area of nearly 90,000 square meters, the shop stands as an industry benchmark for intelligent production. Equipped with world-leading intelligent production lines, it supports flexible mixed-line production of 8 vehicle models across four major platforms, with an annual production capacity exceeding 300,000 units, serving as a core showcase of LUXEED’s robust manufacturing prowess. The body shop is staffed by more than 600 intelligent robots, enabling highly automated welding operations. The welding process for a single vehicle body takes only two hours. Meanwhile, the vehicle adopts a five-longitudinal and ten-lateral body frame and a rectangular front crash beam design, comprehensively building a solid vehicle safety protection system and laying a solid foundation for product quality.

The delegation then proceeded to the assembly workshop to get an up-close look at LUXEED’s core technological achievements and modern automobile manufacturing craftsmanship. Covering an area of 106,000 square meters, the workshop is designed strictly in line with lean manufacturing philosophy. During the visit, guests gained in-depth understanding of two flagship core technologies — the “Snowy Owl” Extended-Range Technology and the Tuling Platform Technology. The “Snowy Owl” Extended-Range Technology effectively improves vehicle cruising range while optimizing the smoothness of power output, striking an ideal balance between endurance performance and riding comfort. Through intelligent chassis tuning, the Tuling Platform delivers a more stable and comfortable driving experience, fully demonstrating LUXEED’s strong independent research and development capabilities.

Built in accordance with Industry 4.0 and global Lighthouse Factory standards, the LUXEED Gigafactory deeply integrates cutting-edge digital technologies including cloud computing, big data, the Internet of Things and 5G, establishing a full-process intelligent and digital production system. The factory has achieved 100% automation across four core indicators: production line automation, connecting process automation, key procedure automation, and inspection and testing automation, with one complete vehicle rolling off the production line every minute. In addition, the factory has established a comprehensive and stringent inspection system. Every finished vehicle undergoes nearly 10,000 testing procedures covering all dimensions to simulate various extreme driving scenarios. Even tiny paint scratches as subtle as 0.1 millimeters can be accurately detected, ensuring no defective vehicle leaves the factory and safeguarding product quality with extreme standards.

This in-depth exclusive tour by global dealers and media has fully demonstrated the modern manufacturing strength of the LUXEED Gigafactory, which integrates intelligence and digitalization. It also allowed global partners to witness how LUXEED perfectly combines cutting-edge technology with high-end manufacturing to create premium intelligent vehicles. Going forward, LUXEED will continue to deepen its layout in intelligent manufacturing. By leveraging top-tier production technologies and strict quality control, the brand will develop high-quality intelligent vehicles, further consolidate its global competitiveness, and drive the continuous upgrading of manufacturing standards across the intelligent automobile industry.