Global Coin and XceptionalMint™ unveil “Coming To Life™ 5oz silver Buffalo Nickel sculpted “Beyond Relief™” by former U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Michael Gaudioso

Fitchburg, Wisconsin, United States – June 4, 2026 —

Global Coin proudly announces the release of one of the most artistically ambitious legal tender silver coins ever produced: the Coming To Life™ Buffalo Nickel, the 2nd issue of the new Coming To Life™ Series from XceptionalMint™. Designed by former United States Mint Medallic Artist Michael Gaudioso, this 5 oz. 999 silver release introduces a new category of numismatic art branded “Beyond Relief™” — a sculpting technique that breaks the boundary between coin and three-dimensional sculpture.

Key Highlights:

Ultra-Limited Mintage: Only 5000 coins minted worldwide

Only 5000 coins minted worldwide Limited Release: Only 175 coins feature dual hand signatures from designer Michael Gaudioso and 42nd U.S. Treasurer Anna Escobedo Cabral, with an accompanying hand-signed “letter of release.”

Only 175 coins feature dual hand signatures from designer Michael Gaudioso and 42nd U.S. Treasurer Anna Escobedo Cabral, with an accompanying hand-signed “letter of release.” “Beyond Relief™” Sculpting: 33mm of sculptural depth, a level of dimensional artistry rarely achieved in numismatic history

33mm of sculptural depth, a level of dimensional artistry rarely achieved in numismatic history Material: 5 oz of .999 pure silver

5 oz of .999 pure silver Designer Pedigree: Sculpted by Michael Gaudioso, former United States Mint Medallic Artist and contributor to the 2021 American Silver Eagle Type 2 reverse

Sculpted by Michael Gaudioso, former United States Mint Medallic Artist and contributor to the 2021 American Silver Eagle Type 2 reverse Dual Signature Edition: Coin holder hand-signed by Anna Escobedo Cabral, 42nd Treasurer of the United States; Certificate of Authenticity hand-signed by Michael Gaudioso

Coin holder hand-signed by Anna Escobedo Cabral, 42nd Treasurer of the United States; Certificate of Authenticity hand-signed by Michael Gaudioso Exclusive Release Letter: Hand-signed by Michael Gaudioso, included with every coin

This monumental coin reimagines James Earle Fraser’s iconic 1913 Buffalo Nickel as a sculptural object. Where conventional coins — even ultra-high-relief examples — render their figures within the plane of the disc, the Coming To Life™ Buffalo Nickel allows its subjects to emerge from that plane. The Native American portrait stares forward in lifelike form; the American bison strides across the reverse with striking texture and presence. The result is a sculptural object that wears the language of a coin while behaving like a fine-art relief.

Beyond Relief™: A New Category of Numismatic Art

The Coming To Life™ Series introduces a sculpting technique that pushes high-relief striking far beyond the limits of traditional coinage. With 33mm of sculptural depth, every contour of Fraser’s revered design — the textured fur of the bison, the feathered headdress, the dimensional facial features — is rendered with a clarity impossible at standard relief. XceptionalMint™’s mission with this series is to create innovative, high-impact numismatic releases that push the boundaries of what struck silver can be.

The Designer Behind the Sculpture

Michael Gaudioso retired from the United States Mint to explore how far coin design could be pushed beyond traditional relief. As a former U.S. Mint Medallic Artist, he contributed to the 2021 American Silver Eagle Type 2 reverse, Congressional Gold Medals, and pieces from the America the Beautiful and First Spouse Gold Coin programs. His training spans Parsons School of Design, the University of the Arts in Philadelphia, the New York Academy Graduate School of Figurative Art, and the Repin Institute in St. Petersburg, Russia — placing him among the most academically distinguished medallic sculptors working today.

Three Hand-Signed Elements of Provenance

Each Coming To Life™ Buffalo Nickel ships with three hand-signed components: a coin holder signed by Anna Escobedo Cabral, the 42nd Treasurer of the United States; a Certificate of Authenticity signed by designer Michael Gaudioso; and an exclusive Release Letter, also hand-signed by Gaudioso, included with every coin. The combination of a U.S. Treasurer’s signature with that of a former U.S. Mint Medallic Artist on a single release of just 175 coins represents one of the most pedigreed signature pairings in modern numismatics.

Obverse & Reverse Details

Obverse: A sculptural Native American portrait emerging in lifelike, three-dimensional form, inspired by Fraser’s 1913 design and elevated through “Beyond Relief™” depth.

A sculptural Native American portrait emerging in lifelike, three-dimensional form, inspired by Fraser’s 1913 design and elevated through “Beyond Relief™” depth. Reverse: A powerful American bison rendered in dramatic sculptural texture, striding across the reverse with presence rarely seen on a struck silver coin.

Specifications:

Year: 2026

Series: Coming To Life™ — Beyond Relief™ Series

Designer: Michael Gaudioso, Former U.S. Mint Medallic Artist

Mint: XceptionalMint™

Denomination: Buffalo Nickel, Five Cents

Metal: .999 Pure Silver

Weight: 5 Troy Ounces (155.5g)

Sculptural Depth: 33mm — “Beyond Relief™”

Mintage: 5000 Worldwide

Authentication: COA hand-signed by Michael Gaudioso; coin holder hand-signed by Anna Escobedo Cabral

Special Inclusion: Exclusive Release Letter, hand-signed by Michael Gaudioso

Distribution: Global Coin Exclusive

Why This Coin Matters

This is not just a coin. It is the release of an entirely new category of numismatic art. Combining the lowest mintage class of modern collector silver, two of the most significant signatures in U.S. numismatics, a designer pedigree drawn from the United States Mint itself, and a sculpting technique never before applied at this scale, the Coming To Life™ Buffalo Nickel is positioned to become one of the most collectible silver buffalo issues in numismatic history.

Availability: This historic release is offered first to Global Coin clientele. Given the worldwide mintage of just 5000 coins and strong anticipated demand among elite collectors, availability is extremely limited.

Contact Global Coin at 1-844-595-9599 to secure your piece of numismatic history.

About the company: Global Coin is your trusted destination for rare and valuable coins, combining quality, authenticity, and unparalleled customer service. With a global selection and expert advisors available online or by phone, we guide novice and seasoned collectors to make confident, informed decisions. Visit shopglobalcoin.com today.

Global Coin is your trusted destination for rare and valuable coins, combining quality, authenticity, and unparalleled customer service. With a global selection and expert advisors available online or by phone, we guide novice and seasoned collectors to make confident, informed decisions. Visit shopglobalcoin.com today.

Contact Info:

Name: Stephen Pfeil

Email: Send Email

Organization: Global Coin, LLC

Phone: 1-844-595-9599

Website: https://shopglobalcoin.com

Release ID: 89189701