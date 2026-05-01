Google TV Adds Gemini AI Tools And YouTube Shorts Feed To Home Screen

Google TV is receiving a set of AI-driven updates alongside a new short-form video feed, integrating generative tools and content discovery features directly into the home screen experience.

Gemini Features Introduce Generative Tools On TV

At the center of the update are expanded capabilities from Gemini. Within a dedicated Gemini tab, a “Create” button allows users to access generative tools including Nano Banana and Veo. These features will first roll out on Gemini-enabled TCL TVs in the United States, with additional device support expected later.

Nano Banana And Veo Enable Image And Video Creation

Nano Banana, Google’s image generation and editing model, enables users to modify photos using voice prompts. Users can change outfits, adjust backgrounds, or generate entirely new scenes. Google positions this as a shared experience designed for group interaction in the living room.

Veo allows users to generate short video clips or animate still images based on text descriptions. For example, users can prompt the system to create animated scenarios involving people or imaginative settings.

Google Photos Gains AI Search And Creative Tools

Google Photos is also updated within Google TV. Gemini-powered search enables users to locate specific memories, such as trips or events, using natural queries. Results appear in a browsable interface, with options to view images in full screen or as slideshows.

Additional features include “Remix,” which applies artistic styles like watercolor or oil painting to photos, and “Dynamic Slideshows,” which adds animated layouts, frames, and color treatments. Users can activate these slideshows through Google Photos settings for screen savers.

Short-Form Video Feed Brings YouTube Shorts To Home Screen

Google is adding a “Short videos for you” row to the Google TV home screen, beginning with content from YouTube Shorts. The feature reflects continued interest in short-form video consumption on larger screens.

The update follows recent changes to Shorts on mobile, where YouTube introduced an option to hide Shorts content, indicating varied user preferences. Google suggested the new feed on TV could expand beyond Shorts in the future. Instagram has already extended its TV app to Google TV devices in the United States earlier this year.

Featured image credits: Vecteezy

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