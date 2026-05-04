Nordica Sauna Rebrands as SaunaKits.com to Better Serve Sauna Enthusiasts Nationwide

Nordica Sauna, one of America’s leading online sauna retailers, today announced it is rebranding as SaunaKits.com, a name that more clearly reflects its mission to make saunas more accessible to customers across the country. More than a name change, the rebrand marks the company’s evolution from a traditional online store into a broader sauna platform designed to help customers more easily research, compare, and purchase the right sauna for their home and business.

Effective today, the new brand is live at SaunaKits.com, where customers can explore more than 2,000 products from the industry’s leading brands and receive personalized guidance in choosing the right sauna for their space, lifestyle, and budget.

From Store to Platform

The rebrand signals more than a name change; it marks a strategic shift in how the company serves its customers. While the company has built its reputation as a destination for quality sauna products, SaunaKits.com is designed to be a trusted guide throughout the entire sauna journey: from the very first question a customer asks to the day they step into their finished build.

With more than 2,000 products from the industry’s leading brands, SaunaKits.com gives homeowners access to a broad range of sauna options backed by expert guidance tailored to their space, lifestyle, and budget. From traditional Finnish and infrared to barrel and outdoor models, the platform is designed to simplify the buying process and help customers choose with confidence.

“The Nordica Sauna name helped us build a strong foundation, but SaunaKits.com better reflects where we’re headed,” said Chris Tester, Co-Founder of SaunaKits.com. “We’re building more than an online store — we’re creating a platform that helps customers navigate the sauna-buying journey with more clarity, more confidence, and access to the right solution for their home.”

Rated #1 on Trustpilot — America’s Most Trusted Sauna Store

SaunaKits.com carries forward the five-star reputation built under the Nordica Sauna name. The company is rated #1 on Trustpilot among sauna retailers and holds the title of America’s Most Trusted Sauna Store, a distinction earned through verified customer reviews and an unwavering commitment to honest, expert guidance.

New Showroom Opening in South Carolina

As part of the rebrand, SaunaKits.com is proud to announce the opening of its first showroom in South Carolina. Set to open in Summer 2026, the showroom will allow customers the opportunity to experience sauna products firsthand and consult with specialists in person.

“Opening our first showroom in South Carolina is an exciting milestone for SaunaKits.com and a personal one for me,” said Christian Sawyer, Co-Founder of SaunaKits.com. “It gives us the opportunity to bring our expertise into a community I care deeply about while giving customers a more hands-on experience as they choose the right sauna for their home.”

Conveniently located less than two hours from Charlotte and Atlanta, additional details about the showroom, hours, and grand opening events will be made available at www.SaunaKits.com .

About SaunaKits.com

SaunaKits.com, formerly Nordica Sauna, is one of America’s leading online sauna retailers, offering more than 2,000 products from the industry’s top brands, including HUUM, Harvia, SaunaLife, Auroom, Golden Designs, and Finnmark Designs. By combining curated selection with expert guidance, SaunaKits.com helps customers confidently research, compare, and choose the right sauna for their space, lifestyle, and budget. For more information, visit www.SaunaKits.com .