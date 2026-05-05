Meta Acquires ARI To Advance Humanoid Robotics Research Within Superintelligence Labs

Meta has acquired humanoid robotics startup Assured Robot Intelligence (ARI), bringing its team and technology into Meta’s AI research division as the company expands work on robot intelligence systems.

ARI Team Joins Meta’s AI Research Division

Meta said ARI’s co-founders and team will join its Superintelligence Labs unit. The startup, backed by AIX Ventures, had been developing foundation models for humanoid robots capable of performing physical tasks such as household chores.

Co-founder Xiaolong Wang previously worked at Nvidia and served as an associate professor at University of California San Diego. Co-founder Lerrel Pinto, formerly affiliated with New York University, also co-founded Fauna Robotics, a humanoid robotics startup focused on smaller-scale systems.

Acquisition Supports Meta’s Humanoid Robotics Efforts

Meta said ARI’s expertise will contribute to its work on robot control systems and self-learning capabilities, particularly in whole-body humanoid control. The company has been developing robotics technologies internally, with earlier reports indicating plans to build humanoid systems combining AI models and hardware.

Industry Focus Expands Around Physical AI Systems

The acquisition aligns with broader industry interest in physical AI, where systems learn through interaction with real-world environments rather than relying solely on digital data. Some researchers view such approaches as part of ongoing efforts toward advanced general-purpose AI systems.

Market Outlook Reflects Growth And Uncertainty

Industry projections for humanoid robotics vary widely. Estimates cited include a $38 billion market by 2035 from Goldman Sachs and a $5 trillion market by 2050 from Morgan Stanley, reflecting differing expectations about adoption timelines and scale.

Featured image credits: artpixel.com

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.