FREELANDER Global Debut Draws Overcapacity Crowd, Signaling Strong International Momentum

The Night of FREELANDER, held during the IBS (Chery International Business Summit), marked the official global strategy launch of the FREELANDER brand and delivered a clear signal of strong market interest, as event attendance significantly exceeded the original number of invitations.

According to event data, actual turnout surpassed expectations, with dealer prospects and international media from the Middle East, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions sending additional representatives. Many attendees adjusted their schedules specifically to be present, resulting in a full-capacity venue and consistently high traffic across networking areas throughout the evening.

A key point of interest was the Concept 97, which made its global debut in Shanghai on March 31. The model attracted sustained attention, with guests closely examining its British-inspired design language and detailing. Dealer representatives noted that Concept 97 has set high expectations for the upcoming production-intent FREELANDER 8.

The highlight of the evening was the global unveiling of the FREELANDER 8 production-intent show model. The reveal prompted an immediate response from attendees, with widespread photo and video capture. Following the unveiling, the display area remained crowded, as guests gathered to explore the vehicle and engage in in-depth discussions.

Lucia Mao, CEO of FREELANDER International, delivered a keynote presentation outlining the brand’s mission, product strategy, and global expansion roadmap. The session drew focused attention from the audience, and was followed by active engagement from dealer representatives exploring potential partnerships.

During the event, FREELANDER officially launched its global retailer recruitment initiative, inviting dealer partners worldwide to join its expansion efforts. Notably, 20 high-potential partners from the Middle East have already submitted business proposals, reflecting strong confidence in the brand’s future.

One prospective retailer from the region commented, “We have strong confidence in FREELANDER. The energy at the event, combined with the product and the professionalism of the team, reinforces our belief in this partnership.”

With strong attendance, high engagement, and positive partner response, The Night of FREELANDER marks a compelling start to the brand’s global journey.