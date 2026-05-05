Reddit Search Usage Rises 30% Year Over Year As AI Features Drive User Growth

Reddit reported a 30% increase in weekly search usage, as improvements to its search engine and integration of AI features contributed to higher user engagement and growth.

Search Improvements Boost Engagement And Retention

CEO Steve Huffman said search has become a key driver of both user acquisition and retention. He noted increases across search-related metrics, including daily and weekly active users and total queries.

Huffman pointed to enhanced integration of Reddit’s AI-powered search tools, including Reddit Answers, as contributing to improved performance.

AI Search Monetization And Commercial Activity Expand

Earlier this year, Reddit began testing product placements within AI-generated search results in the United States. Huffman said approximately 40% of conversations on the platform involve commercial topics, and 84% of shoppers report increased confidence in purchasing decisions after using Reddit for research.

User Growth Continues Across Global Markets

Reddit ended the quarter with more than 493 million weekly active unique users, a 23% increase year over year. Daily active unique users reached approximately 126 million, up 17% compared with the same period last year.

In the United States, daily users grew 7% to 53.5 million, while international daily users rose 26% to 73.3 million. The company said it aims to reach 1 billion daily users globally and 100 million daily users in the U.S.

Machine Translation Supports International Expansion

Reddit said its machine translation feature, now supporting more than 30 languages, has contributed to recent growth by making content more accessible to users worldwide.

Revenue Exceeds Expectations With Low Capital Spending

The company reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of $663 million, surpassing Wall Street expectations of $609.8 million. Capital expenditures totaled $1 million for the quarter.

Featured image credits: HD Wallpapers

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