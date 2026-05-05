Smodin Launches Unified AI Writing Platform Combining Five Tools Into One

Smodin today announced the launch of its unified AI academic writing platform, introducing a single workspace designed to help students manage drafting, rewriting, citation generation, plagiarism checking, and AI content review without switching across multiple tools.

The launch addresses a growing challenge in higher education as students increasingly rely on several disconnected AI applications to complete a single assignment. Rather than moving between separate platforms for drafting, paraphrasing, citation formatting, plagiarism screening, and AI content detection, students can now complete those tasks within one integrated writing environment.

According to the Higher Education Policy Institute’s 2025 Student Generative AI Survey, 92% of full-time undergraduates report using AI tools in some form for academic work, up from 66% a year earlier. The survey also found students use an average of 2.1 AI tools, with many relying on three or more tools for writing-intensive assignments.

Smodin said the new platform was developed to address the inefficiencies and costs associated with that fragmented workflow.

The platform combines several tools in one system, including an AI Writer for essays and research papers, a Rewriter for paraphrasing, an AI Humanizer, a Plagiarism Checker, an AI Content Detector , a Citation Generator supporting APA, MLA, Chicago and Harvard formats, as well as grammar and research tools.

Unlike standalone tools that require users to move text between platforms, Smodin allows users to draft, revise, and run integrity checks within the same document environment.

“Students didn’t choose to build a five-tool workflow; they were forced into it because no single tool understood how writing actually works,” said Shawn Sheikh, Co-Founder of Smodin. “We built Smodin so research, drafting and integrity checks happen in the same place, because that is where they belong.”

The company said the launch reflects a broader shift toward purpose-built AI applications designed for specialized workflows rather than general-purpose chatbot use cases.

Smodin, founded in 2017, serves more than 1 million users in over 100 languages. The company said the unified writing platform is now available to students, educators and researchers through its existing service.

About Smodin

Smodin is an AI-powered writing platform for students, educators and researchers. Its tools include AI writing, plagiarism detection, AI content detection, citation generation, rewriting, summarization and grammar support in a single workspace. Learn more at https://smodin.io/