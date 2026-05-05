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Pentagon Signs AI Deployment Deals With Nvidia Microsoft And AWS For Classified Networks

ByJolyen

May 5, 2026

Pentagon Signs AI Deployment Deals With Nvidia Microsoft And AWS For Classified Networks

The U.S. Department of Defense has signed new agreements with major technology companies to deploy artificial intelligence tools on classified systems, expanding its push to integrate AI into military operations.

Agreements Expand AI Vendor Base For Military Use
The Defense Department said it reached deals with Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and Reflection AI. These agreements allow the deployment of AI hardware and models for what the department described as lawful operational use.

The announcement follows earlier agreements with Google, SpaceX, and OpenAI.

Deployment Targets High-Security Environments
The Pentagon said the technologies will be used within Impact Level 6 and Impact Level 7 environments, which are classified systems designed to handle highly sensitive national security data. These environments require strict physical security, access controls, and auditing.

Officials said the systems are intended to improve data processing, situational awareness, and decision-making for military personnel.

Strategy Focuses On Avoiding Vendor Lock-In
The Defense Department said it is building an architecture that allows flexibility across multiple providers, aiming to avoid reliance on a single vendor. Officials said access to a range of AI technologies is intended to support operations across different domains.

Dispute With Anthropic Influences Vendor Expansion
The expanded partnerships follow a dispute with Anthropic over the use of its models. The Pentagon sought broader usage rights, while Anthropic pushed for restrictions related to domestic surveillance and autonomous weapons.

The disagreement has led to ongoing legal proceedings. In March, Anthropic secured an injunction after the Defense Department attempted to classify the company as a supply-chain risk.

Existing AI Platform Sees Widespread Internal Use
The Pentagon said more than 1.3 million personnel have used its internal AI platform, GenAI.mil. The system provides access to large language models and related tools within approved cloud environments and is primarily used for non-classified tasks such as research, document drafting, and data analysis.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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