Netflix Delays Narnia Film Release To 2027 With Expanded Theatrical Run Plans

Netflix has postponed the release of Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew to February 12, 2027, extending its theatrical rollout and signaling a broader push into cinema distribution.

Release Shift Extends Theatrical Strategy

The film was originally scheduled for a Thanksgiving release but will now debut with exclusive previews on IMAX screens starting February 10, followed by a wide global theatrical release on February 12. Streaming availability is set for April 2.

The updated plan replaces Netflix’s earlier approach, which limited theatrical screenings to a short IMAX-exclusive window ahead of a Christmas streaming debut. The revised schedule introduces a longer theatrical period before the film becomes available on the platform.

Film Marks Greta Gerwig’s Return After Barbie

The project is directed by Greta Gerwig, marking her first film since Barbie. The film adapts a prequel story from C. S. Lewis’s Narnia series, focusing on the origins of the fictional world.

The cast includes Daniel Craig and Meryl Streep.

Theatrical Expansion May Ease Industry Tensions

IMAX said the revised timeline allows for a full theatrical window, which may address concerns from major theater chains about limited exclusivity. AMC Theatres recently cited successful screenings tied to Stranger Things and indicated plans for further collaboration with Netflix.

However, Netflix’s approach to theatrical releases has previously affected negotiations with content creators. Reports indicated that limited theatrical commitments were a factor in discussions with Stranger Things creators, who later signed an exclusive agreement with Paramount.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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