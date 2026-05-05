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From 1968 IBM Punch Cards to 2026 AI: Silicon Valley Pioneer Relaunches Newsbreaker™ Technology from Vienna

ByEthan Lin

May 5, 2026

Ulpia GmbH and its Director, Roland GM Sharman MBA, announce the official relaunch of the award-winning Newsbreaker technology (https://newsbreaker.io). A “First Wave” internet architect, Sharman is one of the few active developers whose career spans the entire history of modern computing. From coding automotive databases on IBM punch cards in 1968 to earning four JARS awards and a Top 1% global ranking in the 1990s, Sharman’s logic has powered systems for the U.S. Navy, Motorola, and Novell.

“We are bringing the discipline of 1960s mainframe architecture to the 2026 AI landscape,” says Sharman. “Operating from Vienna, Ulpia GmbH is reclaiming the ‘Newsbreaker’ legacy – moving away from the static web toward a future of floating, interactive, and intelligent data delivery.”

Sharman’s relaunch of Newsbreaker II follows the 2025 release of his acclaimed book, “AI for Everyone: The Hands-On Beginner’s Guide: Unlocking the Potential of Artificial Intelligence for All”. Praised by Kirkus Reviews as a “straightforward, useful guide,” the work exemplifies Sharman’s lifelong commitment to making complex logic accessible – a philosophy that began with IBM punch cards and continues with today’s AI-driven communication tools. Newsbreaker II is now available for global licensing, offering a modern, resizable widget designed for real-time commercial utility.

Community Support Initiative

As part of the Newsbreaker II launch, Ulpia GmbH is offering FREE licenses to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), non-profit clubs, and community organizations. “The internet was built on the free exchange of information,” says Sharman. “We want to ensure that smaller entities have the same real-time communication power as the giants we’ve served for decades.”

The Rebirth: Newsbreaker II

While the medium has changed from Java applets to modern web protocols, the core philosophy of Newsbreaker – Functionality and Utility – remains exactly as it was when the first iteration debuted in 1996 in Silicon Valley.

The rebirth of Newsbreaker is intrinsically tied to a new chapter in the company’s corporate history. Now operating from Vienna, Austria, as Ulpia GmbH, the company combines the discipline of 1960s mainframe architecture with the sophistication of the European business landscape.

Under the leadership of Sharman, Ulpia GmbH serves as the bridge between the foundational First Wave of the internet and the intelligent AI-driven future. Vienna, a city known for its precision and legacy, provides the perfect backdrop for a company that values longevity and logical rigor over fleeting tech trends.

About Newsbreaker II

Newsbreaker II is the modern successor to the award-winning 1996 technology of the same name. It is a dynamic information engine designed to turn a passive webpage into an active intelligence hub. For more information, visit the website here: https://newsbreaker.io/.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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