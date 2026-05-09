Grid My Business Connects AI Tools to Live Local SEO Data

Grid My Business, an all-in-one local SEO platform , has released a new update introducing MCP Server integration, expanding how agencies and businesses access local SEO data inside AI-powered workflows.

The Grid My Business MCP Server gives AI assistants direct read access to account data, removing the manual export and data-gathering steps that typically come before local SEO reporting. Once connected, AI tools can retrieve live data on demand without requiring users to switch tabs or copy and paste information between platforms.

The MCP Server supports Claude Desktop, Claude Code, Codex (IDE Extension, CLI, and app), Cursor, and Antigravity.

Data accessible through the integration includes:

Ranking data showing exactly where a location stands before generating a report

showing exactly where a location stands before generating a report Competitor positions revealing the gap between a client and top-ranking rivals

revealing the gap between a client and top-ranking rivals Profile analysis identifying factors affecting a GMB Score

identifying factors affecting a GMB Score Review sentiment summaries across client accounts without manually reading individual reviews

across client accounts without manually reading individual reviews Performance metrics showing calls and clicks generated by a listing on demand

According to Mark Gan, Community Manager at Grid My Business: “Agencies managing multiple locations spend a significant amount of time gathering data before they can write a single line of a report. The MCP Server removes that step entirely.”

Businesses and agencies can explore the full platform at https://gridmybusiness.com .