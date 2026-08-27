A Philosophy That Goes Beyond Tooth Replacement

All Out Dental, a Las Vegas dental implant practice focused exclusively on full mouth dental implants, has announced a treatment philosophy designed around a simple principle: full mouth restoration should consider the whole patient, not just the replacement of missing teeth.

The practice’s philosophy combines a patient centered approach, individualized treatment planning, natural anatomy preservation, and a commitment to helping patients understand their options. At the center of that philosophy is the phrase “KEEP YOUR GUMS,” which reflects All Out Dental’s emphasis on preserving natural gum tissue..

Led by Dr. Jason Emett, All Out Dental has built its practice around full mouth dental implant treatment rather than offering implants as one service among many general dentistry procedures. “At All Out Dental, this is All We Do”, said Dr. Emett. As experts in full mouth restoration the entire practice is dedicated to one simple mission, “Keep Your Gums”.

What Makes All Out Dental Different

All Out Dental’s distinction begins with its commitment to Full Mouth Reconstruction. Although Dentists cannot specialize in the placement of implants, Dr Jason Emett, DMD is a renowned trainer and expert in the field. It only makes sense that his entire practice is dedicated to this life changing procedure and the 3 on 6™.

As the only Platinum 3 on 6™ Provider in Las Vegas All Out Dental has performed 100’s of 3 on 6™ procedures for patients from around the country. According to the office manager Daisy Terry, “We don’t do fillings, we don’t do crowns, we don’t do most of the regular things you associate with your local dental office… We Keep Gums and Change Lives”.

The practice feels more like a “Boutique” where patients can get education and guidance on a major life and health decision. Every patient feels involved in their treatment plan and understands all of the available options.

The Meaning Behind “KEEP YOUR GUMS”

“KEEP YOUR GUMS” is a defining expression of the All Out Dental philosophy.

Natural gum tissue contributes to the structure, health and appearance of the mouth. All Out Dental emphasizes maintaining that natural anatomy as part of the treatment planning process and strives for every patient to Keep Your Gums.

The 3 on 6™ dental implant procedure is designed to provide permanent full mouth restoration while preserving natural gum tissue rather than replacing it with an artificial gum prosthesis.This allows for a much smaller and more natural feeling prosthetic as opposed to the alternatives like All on X.

The philosophy therefore goes beyond a slogan. It represents the practice’s broader belief that patients should have the most natural looking, feeling and functioning implants and teeth.

“Our goal has always been to ensure patients understand every appropriate treatment option before making an important decision,” said Dr. Jason Emett. “The ‘KEEP YOUR GUMS’ philosophy reflects our commitment to preserving natural anatomy whenever it is clinically appropriate while developing treatment plans around the individual patient.”

A successful outcome is more than just a beautiful smile, it’s strong and reliable implants and teeth that look and feel natural while giving patients an elevated quality of life and restoring confidence.

Not just another dental office

Full mouth dental implant treatment can involve significant decisions concerning oral health, appearance, function, recovery, maintenance, and long-term expectations. A practice focused exclusively on this area can structure its consultations around those specific considerations.

All Out Dental’s model is designed to give patients an opportunity to discuss their circumstances and understand the treatment options relevant to them before proceeding.

This approach separates the practice from a model in which dental implants are simply an additional service offered alongside unrelated areas of general dentistry. This is not something they are “trying out” or “occasionally offering”, All Out Dental is a leader in full mouth reconstruction and implantology.

Every team member has been dedicated to 3 on 6™ for over 3 years and knows how to help patients navigate this life changing decision.

The 3 on 6™ Procedure and the All Out Dental Approach

The 3 on 6™ dental implant procedure is central to All Out Dental’s practice model.

The treatment allows patients seeking permanent full mouth restoration to keep their own natural gums and avoid fake gums that often have large gaps between the prosthetic and the gum tissue that can trap food, debris and bacteria.

During the consultation every patient meets with Dr. Emett personally to discuss their unique case, desired outcome and candidacy for the treatment.

By seeing a Platinum Provider, the patients can have confidence they will receive the highest level of expert care for their unique situation while receiving a genuine 3 on 6™ smile.

For All Out Dental, the objective is not simply to provide a replacement for missing teeth. It is to approach full mouth restoration as a comprehensive treatment decision involving oral health, function, appearance, natural anatomy, and the patient’s individual circumstances.

Dr. Jason Emett Receives Consecutive Best Implant Dentist Recognitions

Dr. Jason Emett has been recognized as the Best Implant Dentist in Las Vegas by Best of Best Review for 2026, marking the third consecutive year he has received the distinction following the same recognition in 2024 and 2025.

The recognition reflects Dr. Emett’s continued focus on full mouth restoration, individualized treatment planning, and preserving natural anatomy whenever clinically appropriate. These principles are central to the treatment philosophy at All Out Dental and the practice’s approach to 3 on 6™ dental implant treatment.

The 2026 award announcement, along with the 2025 award announcement and 2024 recognition, documents Dr. Emett’s three consecutive years receiving the Best Implant Dentist distinction.

In 2026, All Out Dental was also recognized by Best of Best Review for Best Full Mouth Restoration in Las Vegas and Best Dental Implants in Las Vegas . These recognitions reflect the practice’s continued focus on full mouth restoration and dental implant treatment.

About 3 on 6™ Dental Implants Las Vegas | All Out Dental

3 on 6™ Dental Implants Las Vegas | All Out Dental is a Las Vegas dental implant practice dedicated exclusively to full mouth restoration and permanent tooth replacement solutions. Led by Dr. Jason Emett DMD, the practice focuses on 3 on 6™ dental implant treatment and individualized full mouth restoration planning. All Out Dental is the only Platinum 3 on 6™ Provider in Las Vegas and treats patients from across the country. Its treatment philosophy is centered on focused care, individualized planning, natural anatomy preservation, and “KEEP YOUR GUMS,”.

Educational resources, consultation information, and additional details are available at alloutdental.com . Questions may be directed to info@alloutdental.com . Patients can also connect with the practice on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , TikTok , Yelp , and Reddit .