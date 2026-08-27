ParallelStaff Joins Austin Technology Council, Expanding Its Presence in the Texas Tech Ecosystem

ParallelStaff, a nearshore IT staff augmentation and software development firm serving U.S. technology teams, today announced it has joined the Austin Technology Council (ATC), one of the largest technology trade associations in the country. The membership extends ParallelStaff’s presence beyond its Dallas headquarters and into Austin’s technology and startup community, one of the most active innovation hubs in the U.S.

Founded to help U.S. companies scale engineering teams through nearshore software development and staff augmentation, ParallelStaff has grown to a network of over 10,000 engineers in Latin America with clients ranging from high-growth startups to enterprise organizations, including AT&T, AMD, Google, J.Crew, and Whirlpool. The company sources senior talent through its network of top Latin American engineers , holds ISO 27001 certification, ranked No. 502 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, and maintains a 4.8-star rating on Clutch.

“Austin’s technology community represents some of the most ambitious engineering teams in the country, and joining ATC gives us a direct line into that ecosystem,” said Luis Peralta, Founder and CEO of ParallelStaff. “Our goal is to build strong relationships with Austin businesses and enterprises, and help their technology teams accelerate delivery on the initiatives and solutions that matter most to them.”

Membership in the Austin Technology Council connects ParallelStaff with a network of technology executives, investors, and companies across the region, and positions the company to participate in ATC’s ongoing programming, industry events, and peer community. The expansion builds on ParallelStaff’s broader delivery model, which spans nearshore IT outsourcing and nearshore dedicated development teams , giving Austin-area technology leaders additional engagement models to draw on as they scale.

ParallelStaff’s engineers work in U.S.-aligned time zones and integrate directly into client teams, tools, and sprint cadences, an approach the company credits for a 94% engineer retention rate on client engagements. The company is also a member of the Forbes Technology Council and is active in the North Texas chapters of ISSA and OWASP Foundation.

About ParallelStaff

ParallelStaff is a nearshore IT staff augmentation and software development firm headquartered in Dallas, Texas, connecting U.S. technology teams with pre-vetted, senior Latin American engineers. ISO 27001 certified and ranked among the 2025 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies, ParallelStaff has supported engagements with organizations including AT&T, AMD, Google, J.Crew, and Whirlpool. Learn more at parallelstaff.com.