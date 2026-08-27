St Barts is the most luxurious island in the Caribbean, and its hotels are famously small. What is not small is the fleet: every winter, some of the finest luxury charter yachts in the Caribbean gather here, reinforced by superyachts crossing from the French Riviera. My St Barts Charter says the best way to stay is onboard.

My St Barts Charter, operated by DMA Yachting , says the most luxurious island in the Caribbean has a supply problem. St Barts has the designer boutiques, the legendary beach clubs, and a dining scene to rival a European capital, but it has never allowed a big resort. The largest hotel on the island, Cheval Blanc, has 61 rooms. Fouquet’s has 23, Le Toiny 22, and the best villas are rebooked by the same families year after year. That scarcity is no accident, and it is a large part of what makes the island so exclusive: with no room for crowds, St Barts stays polished and private in a way no other Caribbean hotspot can match. But it also means that every winter, demand outgrows the island. The brokerage’s answer: the finest place to stay in St Barts is not on the island at all. It arrives by sea.

The fleet matches the island. Some of the finest crewed yachts in the Caribbean live in these waters year-round, working between St Martin, Antigua, and the Virgin Islands, and winter is when the top luxury yachts in St Barts gather. Every autumn that fleet is reinforced by superyachts crossing over from the French Riviera, arriving with the same crews and standards that worked Monaco in July. The island’s hotels count their rooms in the dozens. The winter fleet does not.

Onboard, the comparison is not close. A charter yacht comes with a private chef who shops the island’s markets and cooks for one party of guests, not a full dining room. Instead of a room with a sea view there is a master cabin on the sea, a sundeck where no one else can claim a lounger, and a crew with a single job: those guests. When Gustavia fills up around the holidays, the yacht simply moves to a quiet bay off Colombier for the night and is back for dinner. And St Barts is only the start: the same yacht can spend a day on the beaches of Anguilla, call at St Martin, or run down the chain to Saba and St Kitts and Nevis, so one booking becomes a tour of the Leewards, mapped in the brokerage’s 8-day St Martin, Anguilla, and St Barts itinerary . Charters here also carry no VAT, which makes the yacht not only the more luxurious way to stay, but often the smarter one.

“St Barts is very sophisticated, very prestigious. The restaurants, the beach clubs, the dining, the overall feel of the place, and then the stunning water around it,” says Nadja Asmus, Yacht Charter Broker at DMA Yachting, who knows the island first-hand. “I know the ins and outs there, and my job is not just to get you on a boat. It is to choose the right yacht and build the whole experience around it.”

The catch is the calendar. New Year in St Barts is the most requested week in yachting, and the strongest yachts of the winter fleet are reserved months before they even cross the Atlantic. The brokerage’s overview of crewed yacht charters in St Barts covers the fleet and the anchorages, and the official St Barts tourism office lists the events happening ashore, from regattas to festivals.

My St Barts Charter recommends settling yacht and dates in the autumn, while the strongest choices in the winter fleet are still open.

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About My St Barts Charter

My St Barts Charter is a DMA Yachting-operated luxury yacht charter brand focused on crewed motor yacht, catamaran, and superyacht charters around St Barts and the neighboring islands. The team inspects and reviews yachts first-hand and publishes destination guidance and planning resources for high-end charter clients.