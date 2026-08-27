Love Gold has named Goldco the best gold IRA company, recognizing the precious metals provider as its top overall choice for investors interested in adding physical gold and silver to their retirement portfolios.

The recognition comes following Love Gold’s review of leading companies in the precious metals IRA industry. The evaluation considered factors including company reputation, industry experience, customer service, educational resources, precious metals expertise, and the process of establishing or rolling over a self-directed gold IRA.

Following its review, Love Gold selected Goldco as its best overall gold IRA company.

“Goldco continues to stand out in an increasingly competitive gold IRA industry,” said Dave Maddingly of Love Gold. “For investors researching precious metals for retirement, we believe the company’s combination of experience, reputation, education, and rollover support makes Goldco a strong overall choice.”

Why Love Gold Ranked Goldco #1

Love Gold highlighted several areas in which Goldco stood out:

Best Overall Gold IRA Company

Best Reputation and Longest Standing

Best for Rollovers and 401(k) Transfers

Best for IRAs

Goldco specializes in helping individuals purchase physical precious metals and assisting eligible investors who want to transfer or roll over funds from existing retirement accounts into a self-directed gold IRA.

For consumers unfamiliar with the process, opening a gold IRA can involve several steps, including selecting an IRA custodian, funding the account, choosing eligible precious metals, and arranging for those metals to be held at an approved depository. Love Gold noted that access to knowledgeable support throughout this process was an important consideration in its rankings.

The company also provides educational resources for investors researching gold, silver, precious metals IRAs, and retirement diversification.

Growing Interest in Gold IRAs

Gold IRAs have become an increasingly visible option for Americans looking beyond traditional stock and bond allocations when considering how to diversify retirement savings.

A self-directed gold IRA allows eligible investors to hold certain forms of physical gold and other precious metals within a tax-advantaged individual retirement account, subject to IRS requirements.

Love Gold emphasizes that precious metals are not appropriate for every investor and that consumers should consider their individual financial circumstances, investment objectives, fees, and risk tolerance before making investment decisions.

The publication’s gold IRA company rankings are intended to simplify the research process by comparing established providers and highlighting differences in reputation, services, experience, and investor support.

Goldco’s selection as Love Gold’s best gold IRA company reflects the publication’s assessment of these factors and its overall evaluation of the leading companies serving precious metals investors.

About Love Gold

Love Gold is an online resource covering gold, precious metals, investing, and retirement diversification. The site publishes educational content, company reviews, rankings, and comparisons designed to help consumers research gold and precious metals investments and make more informed financial decisions.