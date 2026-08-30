DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Bluesky Adds Opt-Out Setting to Keep Posts Out of Discover Feed

ByJolyen

Aug 30, 2026

Bluesky Adds Opt-Out Setting to Keep Posts Out of Discover Feed

Bluesky has introduced a new setting that lets users stop their posts from appearing to non-followers in the platform’s main Discover feed. The feature is intended for people who want to post publicly for their existing followers without having those posts surfaced more broadly through Bluesky’s algorithmic recommendations.

The change does not make posts private. Bluesky posts remain public by default, and the company is still working on support for private data at the AT Protocol level.

Users Can Opt Out of Discover Recommendations

Bluesky announced the feature in an official post, saying not everyone wants their posts to reach a wider audience. Users can enable the option through the app’s Privacy and Security settings.

Once enabled, the setting prevents a user’s posts from being shown to non-followers through Discover. Bluesky says the change can take up to an hour to fully take effect.

The company already offers multiple ways for people to choose how content appears in their timelines, including custom feeds, moderation lists, and content filters.

Preference Travels Across AT Protocol Apps

The Discover opt-out is stored as an account-level preference rather than only as a setting inside the Bluesky app.

That means the preference can travel with a user when they access the same account through another application built on AT Protocol, Bluesky’s underlying open social networking standard.

Other AT Protocol apps can read the preference, but they are not required to honor it. Whether posts are excluded from similar recommendation feeds elsewhere will therefore depend on how each app implements the setting.

The update follows Bluesky’s addition of support for videos up to 10 minutes long earlier this week.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Meta Settlement Gives Meta Legal Protection for Using Children’s Data to Train Age Checks
Aug 30, 2026 Jolyen
YouTube Lets U.S. Creators Tag Amazon Products and Earn Sales Commissions
Aug 30, 2026 Jolyen
Barret Zoph Joins Google as Vice President of Research After Leaving OpenAI
Aug 30, 2026 Jolyen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801