More Growth Reports Partner Revenue Milestones Across Multiple Service Business Categories

More Growth, a client acquisition firm operating across North America, has reported that multiple partner businesses have surpassed six figures in monthly revenue while working under its performance based model, with one partner now operating at seven figures per month. The milestones span multiple unrelated service categories and follow five years of operation during which the firm has worked with more than one hundred service business partners.

For most service businesses, the constraint on growth is rarely the quality of the work itself. It is the distance between a prospective customer’s first inquiry and the first real conversation. Inquiries arrive through advertising, referral, or search, and then sit unattended while the operator is on a job site, in a treatment room, or with another client. By the time anyone responds, the buyer has moved on. More Growth was built to close that distance and to keep it closed on an ongoing basis.

The partners reaching the milestones described above share little on the surface. They include a drone based commercial window cleaning company, a home services operator, a med spa, an artificial intelligence agency, multiple different service businesses and an online commerce agency which accounts for the seven figure monthly figure. According to the firm, none of these businesses changed its core service, its pricing, or its market during the period. What changed was the volume and consistency of qualified appointments reaching the business, and the speed at which those appointments were handled. Further detail on individual partner engagements is published in More Growth’s client acquisition results for service businesses .

“A window cleaning company and an artificial intelligence agency have nothing in common except the same leak,” said Julian Powell, co-founder of More Growth. “Both were losing buyers between the first inquiry and the first conversation. Close that gap and hold it closed, and the category stops mattering. That is the pattern behind every one of these numbers.”

More Growth approaches this as an infrastructure problem rather than an advertising one. Each engagement covers the full acquisition process: paid advertising management on Meta and Google, offer positioning and creative production, dedicated landing pages built for the specific offer, a complete customer relationship management build with automated follow up across phone, text and email, and weekly reporting on cost per lead, cost per appointment and pipeline value. The systems are operated by More Growth and retained by the partner, who maintains ownership of the business and full visibility into how the process performs.

The firm reports that results compound rather than arrive at once. When an operator can measure what a customer costs to acquire and track that figure week over week, advertising spend becomes an allocation decision rather than an open question. Operators who reach that point commonly increase their advertising budgets, which produces more appointments, which produces more completed work, which funds further increases. More Growth describes this loop as the mechanism behind the reported milestones rather than any single advertisement or campaign.

The commercial arrangement is structured so that compensation follows performance rather than preceding it. Standing up the infrastructure carries a one time cost, and More Growth guarantees that investment. For the first ninety days there is no revenue share and no monthly retainer. Only after that period does the firm begin earning a percentage of the business it generates.

“We have to prove ourselves first, then we earn a piece of the pie,” Powell said. “The money a partner puts in up front to get the systems built is guaranteed. For three months we are simply working. After that we take a percentage of what we generate, not a retainer and not a flat fee, but a share of revenue that did not exist before we showed up.”

The model also shapes which businesses More Growth takes on. Because the firm’s earnings depend on the system continuing to produce beyond the initial term, engagements require the operator to meet defined standards on response time and follow through. To maintain execution quality, More Growth limits the number of partners it onboards at any given time, allowing the team to remain closely involved as systems are implemented and refined.

More information about the firm’s client acquisition services for service businesses is available on its website. More Growth has stated that it will continue expanding its partner portfolio across service categories through the remainder of 2026.

About More Growth

More Growth is a done for you client acquisition firm serving service businesses across North America. The company builds and operates complete acquisition systems covering paid advertising, offer positioning, landing pages, customer relationship management infrastructure and automated follow up. The firm guarantees the initial investment required to implement those systems and earns a percentage of revenue only after an initial ninety day period. More Growth has worked with over one hundred service business partners across five years of operation.