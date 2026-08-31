Creator Network Doomers Reaches $10M Run Rate With Twenty Launch Slots Monthly

Doomers , the creator distribution network behind product launches for AI companies, has reached a $10 million run rate six months after being founded. The company is holding capacity at twenty launch slots a month, one company per weekday, a ceiling that demand has consistently exceeded since the first quarter of operation.

The company was started in March 2026 by two content creators who kept hearing the same complaint from founders who had built something good and could not get anyone to look at it. A significant share of technical buyers now pay for ad free feeds, which removes paid distribution as a route to them and leaves creator amplification as the remaining way into those timelines. Doomers coordinates vetted creators to post inside a single window, with each creator writing their own copy from a custom brief.

“The constraint is not demand, it is calendar,” said Damian Player CEO of Doomers. “We could fill three times the slots we have. What we would lose is the part that makes a launch work, which is the week of narrative and creator selection that happens before anyone posts. Volume would cost us the thing clients are paying for.”

The network now spans more than 25 million combined followers producing over a billion impressions a month, and has delivered more than 50 million impressions for clients to date. Twelve clients are public by name, valued between $355 million and $23 billion. The company has two founders, has taken no outside capital, and has never run outbound. Every client to date has arrived inbound, through founder referrals and investors pointing portfolio companies toward the network.

The next phase is depth rather than volume. Doomers is moving toward longer engagements with companies that ship continuously, and building a deeper creator bench inside the specific verticals its clients sell into. Reach that does not convert is not worth buying, and matching an audience to a buyer is what separates a coordinated launch campaign from a spike in a chart.

About Doomers

Doomers is a creator distribution network that coordinates launches for AI and technology companies. Founded in 2026 by two creators who had been building audiences online since 2023, the company runs product drops, funding announcements, and founder moments through a vetted creator network, reaching the operators, engineers, and investors who make buying decisions.