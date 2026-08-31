Hampton Beach Owner Hires First Staff for Rentals

HamptonBeach.Rent, a locally owned vacation rental operator and property management company on the New Hampshire Seacoast, has announced the hiring of its first employee as the business expands its year-round management services for property owners. Founded and run by Lawrence Shea, the company rents Shea’s own homes, manages properties for other owners, and books guests directly through its site at HamptonBeach.Rent .

The announcement marks a turning point for an operation that started from nothing in October 2023 and has since handled hundreds of stays across the Hampton Beach area. The company positions itself around a single idea: full-service, turnkey management from someone who owns homes in the same community and stays on the job through every season, including winter.

A Company Built From Necessity

The origin of HamptonBeach.Rent is not a lifestyle brand story. It is the story of a resident pushed into the short-term rental business by weather and math, who chose to stay and build something better for other owners.

Shea moved to Hampton Beach because he loved the area and bought his first home there in 2020, intending to live on the Seacoast. Flooding in 2022 and 2023 changed that plan. The damage created significant debt and made continuing as a long-term rental unsustainable. In October 2023, he taught himself the short-term rental business from scratch, learning pricing, guest communication, cleaning, licensing, storm response, and platform management without an inherited portfolio or playbook.

“I had to learn every ugly part of this job myself,” Shea said. “There was no shortcut and no one handing me answers. Once I got through it, I realized I could spare other owners that same education. That is really what the company is.”

By 2026, that hard-earned education had become a growing business, with Shea managing his own homes, year-round properties for other owners, direct guest bookings, and his first employee supporting continued growth.

Why Booking Direct Matters

On the guest side, HamptonBeach.Rent operates on a simple promise: the same houses booked directly, always for less than online travel agencies (OTAs). OTAs, such as Airbnb and Vrbo, are third-party platforms that often add service fees to the nightly rate. By booking directly, guests can avoid these extra fees and see an all-inclusive price upfront.

Parking is included with Hampton Beach rentals, providing valuable savings in an area where beach parking can be scarce and expensive. Guests can also speak with a real person by phone, while the site advertises savings of up to 15% compared with the same listings on OTA platforms.

HamptonBeach.Rent supports secure payments through Stripe and offers Affirm financing, including $0-down and 0% financing options for eligible guests. The listings include pet-friendly homes, last-minute stays, and larger properties for groups, where OTA fees can quickly become significant.

The Owner Side: Turnkey and Year-Round

For property owners, the differentiator is coverage that does not stop when summer ends. Shea describes a pattern he has seen repeatedly on the Seacoast, where many managers fail owners in the same ways. Some are not truly turnkey. Some disappear in winter, the hardest season. Some do not follow through on what they promised. Some charge so much that an owner would be better off managing alone.

HamptonBeach.Rent addresses the full stack of the work. That includes dynamic pricing, guest communication, turnovers, winter month-to-month rentals available from October 1 through May 15, snow removal, lawn care, repairs, city licensing, and the coordination of local vendors. The intended experience for owners is simple: hand over the keys.

“The winter is where most managers quit,” Shea said. “I do not. That is the season that separates a real operator from a summer hobby, and it is where owners actually need help the most.”

Results on the Ground

The company highlights specific operational results rather than projections. Shea took over a condominium on Ocean Boulevard that had been vacant for a year and, despite joining late in the season, had it booked two weeks out within two days. In another case, he took over a home that had never been a rental mid-season. After completing city inspections and licensing, arranging necessary electrical work with a local electrician, and securing approval, he kept the property rented through year-end.

The company’s recognition is operational as well. Shea has held Airbnb Superhost status since 2024, a designation given to hosts who meet high standards for reliability and guest satisfaction. Across Airbnb, Vrbo, and direct bookings, the operation carries a 4.95 out of 5 rating from more than 316 reviews , spanning more than 464 stays since October 2023 (as of August 2026)

Recognition for Property Management

That track record has also earned recognition for Shea personally. In 2026, Lawrence Shea was named Best Property Manager in New Hampshire of 2026 by Best of Best Review. The recognition highlights his hands-on approach to vacation rental management, commitment to year-round property care, and focus on responsive service for both property owners and guests. It reflects the experience Shea has built since entering the short-term rental business in 2023, combining his perspective as a property owner with his work as a host and full-service property manager on the New Hampshire Seacoast.

Voices From Guests and Owners

Feedback from both guests and property owners reflects the responsiveness that drives the company’s positioning.

“Cannot recommend this place more,” said Alicia L., a guest. “Lawrence responded super quickly before I had even booked and answered all my questions. He made adjustments and was super flexible to fit my needs very last minute, literally 2 hours before check in. The home itself was the perfect beach cottage. Walkable distance to many restaurants and cafes and a 5 minute walk to the beach. Such a cozy beach vibe. 10 out of 10 would stay again.”

A prospective client also pointed to the standard of care as a deciding factor. “I’ve been watching how Lawrence runs his business for years now, and the level of care and responsiveness he shows every guest is exactly the kind of standard I want for any property I own,” said Juan R., a client. “He’s already earned my full confidence. When I close on my property, 100 percent of my business is going to him.”

Who the Company Serves

HamptonBeach.Rent serves property owners seeking year-round management, repeat Hampton Beach guests looking to avoid high fees and parking hassles, pet owners, last-minute travelers, large groups, and guests seeking flexible winter month-to-month stays through its selection of pet-friendly homes.

Shea, a Seacoast resident and Airbnb Superhost, remains hands-on with the operation and is available for interviews at shea@hamptonbeach.rent . His basset hound, Harvey, serves as the company’s unofficial mascot. More information and current listings are available through the company’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

About HamptonBeach.Rent

HamptonBeach.Rent is a locally owned vacation rental and property management company serving New Hampshire’s Seacoast. Founded by Lawrence Shea in October 2023, it rents its own homes and provides year-round management for property owners, handling pricing, guest communication, turnovers, licensing, maintenance, and winter coverage. Guests can book directly through the company’s website, often saving money compared with online travel agencies, with parking included.