PRYM Wellness LLC Announces Expansion of Clinical Diagnostic Support for Wellness Industry Partners

PRYM Wellness LLC, a CLIA certified and COLA accredited clinical laboratory headquartered in Pensacola, Florida, has announced its diagnostic infrastructure model designed to support wellness companies seeking validated testing solutions. Founded by Blair Mercer, PhD, PRYM Wellness provides laboratory services, validated panels, and physician reviewed results that allow partner organizations to offer diagnostic resources under their own brands.

The company was established around the goal of improving access to reliable diagnostic infrastructure within the growing wellness sector. PRYM Wellness focuses on laboratory operations and evidence-based testing processes rather than consumer marketing, providing a foundation for organizations that require clinical support for their wellness offerings.

Building a Laboratory Foundation for Wellness Innovation

Blair Mercer, PhD, founder and CEO of PRYM Wellness LLC, developed the company after recognizing a need for stronger diagnostic systems within an industry where wellness claims have expanded faster than available evidence. His approach centered on creating laboratory infrastructure that could help organizations incorporate validated testing into their services.

Mercer’s background includes military service, where operational discipline and a focus on verification influenced his approach to building PRYM Wellness. The company was created with an emphasis on clinical processes, quality standards, and dependable laboratory operations.

Through its laboratory model, PRYM Wellness works as a diagnostic partner for wellness organizations. The company provides the testing framework and clinical resources that businesses can integrate into their own customer experiences while maintaining a focus on accuracy and responsible reporting.

Supporting Partner Brands Through Clinical Laboratory Services

Rather than operating solely as a direct to consumer wellness company, PRYM Wellness has developed a business to business structure focused on supporting other organizations. The company’s services include laboratory testing panels and physician reviewed results designed to provide additional clinical insight for wellness programs.

This infrastructure approach allows partner companies to access laboratory capabilities without developing independent testing operations. PRYM Wellness supports organizations that require diagnostic resources as part of their wellness programs while maintaining laboratory standards associated with certified and accredited clinical operations.

The company’s model reflects a broader shift toward increased transparency and verification in the wellness industry. By emphasizing laboratory processes and clinical review, PRYM Wellness aims to provide organizations with tools that support informed wellness decisions.

Leadership Experience Guiding Clinical Operations

Mercer’s experience in military service and diagnostics has shaped PRYM Wellness’s operational philosophy. His focus on verification, process management, and quality control has influenced the company’s development as a clinical laboratory supporting wellness organizations.

As founder and CEO, Mercer oversees the company’s strategic direction and laboratory focused initiatives. His work reflects an effort to establish a stronger connection between wellness services and measurable diagnostic information.

PRYM Wellness operates from Pensacola, Florida, where the company manages its laboratory services while supporting partner organizations seeking clinical testing solutions.

Award Recognition

PRYM Wellness LLC has been recognized as the “ Best Wellness Diagnostic Company in Florida of 2026. ” The award is now featured on BestofBestReview.com , recognizing the company’s role in providing laboratory and diagnostic support to businesses in the wellness industry.

For Blair Mercer, PhD, the recognition reflects the broader direction behind PRYM Wellness: building a structured laboratory business that serves as infrastructure for other companies in the wellness space. Based in Pensacola, Florida, the company operates from a business-to-business perspective, allowing partner organizations to incorporate laboratory services while maintaining their own customer relationships and identities. The 2026 recognition adds another milestone to Mercer’s effort to develop PRYM Wellness around operational systems, laboratory capabilities, and support services within an evolving wellness industry.

Naturally PRYM Extends Wellness Services Through Consumer Practice

In addition to founding PRYM Wellness LLC, Blair Mercer is also a co-founder of Naturally PRYM, a consumer wellness practice established with his wife, Kandace Mercer, a Board Certified Holistic Health Practitioner. Naturally PRYM operates locations in Daphne and Fairhope, Alabama, providing wellness services directly to consumers.

The consumer practice represents another component of the Mercer family’s approach to wellness, combining client focused services with a broader interest in supporting informed health decisions. While PRYM Wellness focuses on laboratory infrastructure, Naturally PRYM provides a consumer facing wellness environment.

Together, these organizations reflect an interest in creating connections between diagnostic information, wellness services, and practical health support.

About PRYM Wellness LLC

PRYM Wellness LLC is a CLIA certified and COLA accredited clinical laboratory headquartered in Pensacola, Florida. Founded by Blair Mercer, PhD, the company provides diagnostic infrastructure, validated laboratory panels, and physician reviewed results to support wellness organizations and their programs. PRYM Wellness focuses on improving access to reliable laboratory resources through clinical processes designed to support transparency and responsible wellness practices. More information is available at PYRM Website . The company can be contacted at support@getprym.com or (850) 903-4219. Social media channels include Facebook , Instagram , and Facebook .