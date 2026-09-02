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VLC Crosses 7 Billion Downloads as VideoLAN Prepares VLC 4

ByJolyen

Sep 2, 2026

VLC Crosses 7 Billion Downloads as VideoLAN Prepares VLC 4

VLC has crossed 7 billion downloads across all platforms, according to Jean-Baptiste Kempf, president and lead developer of the non-profit VideoLAN. VideoLAN’s own download statistics now show more than 7.03 billion total downloads across desktop and mobile platforms.

The milestone comes about 18 months after VLC passed 6 billion downloads in January 2025. VLC remains a free and open-source cross-platform media player that supports multimedia files, DVDs, audio CDs, VCDs, and multiple streaming protocols.

VLC Expands to Amazon’s Vega OS

Kempf said VideoLAN recently ported VLC to Amazon’s new Vega OS for televisions. The team is also continuing work to support additional platforms and codecs while developing VLC 4.

Development of VLC 4 is taking time, according to Kempf, and VideoLAN has not provided a release date. The project continues to support a wide range of operating systems, including Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS.

VLC’s current public download page lists version 3.0.23 for Windows. VideoLAN also maintains separate versions for Android and other supported platforms.

AI Subtitle Features Remain Unclear

VideoLAN previously demonstrated AI-powered translation and subtitle features that were designed to use local AI models rather than cloud processing. The company showed the features around the time VLC reached 6 billion downloads in January 2025.

It remains unclear whether those AI translation and subtitle capabilities were later released to users. VideoLAN has not provided a new update on their availability alongside the 7 billion-download milestone.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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