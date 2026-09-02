Tim Cook Steps Down as Apple CEO as John Ternus Takes Over

Tim Cook has completed his final day as Apple CEO, with longtime hardware executive John Ternus taking over the role on September 1, 2026. Cook will remain at Apple as executive chairman and continue working on selected responsibilities, including relationships with policymakers.

Apple first announced the leadership transition in April after its board unanimously approved the succession plan. Cook stayed on as CEO through the summer while working with Ternus on the transition.

Cook Backs Ternus in Final Employee Memo

In a memo to employees on his final day as CEO, Cook said he was “not leaving Apple” but was stepping away from a role he had deeply valued. He praised Ternus, saying few people understand what it takes to build products at Apple the way he does.

Cook also focused on Apple’s internal culture and thanked employees for their work during his tenure. He referenced Steve Jobs’ description of leaving a “dent in the universe” and wrote that Apple’s work reflects what its employees value and believe.

On X, Cook also marked his final day as CEO by thanking the Apple community and saying that although his title would change, his connection to the company would not.

Ternus Brings a Hardware Background to the CEO Role

Ternus previously served as Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering and led engineering across the company’s device lineup. His team worked on products including the ultra-thin iPhone Air, the lower-cost MacBook Neo, and AirPods with hearing health features.

Apple has since shifted hardware leadership responsibilities to Johny Srouji, who was named chief hardware officer in April. Srouji’s expanded role includes both Hardware Engineering and the hardware technologies organization.

Ternus takes over as hardware remains important to Apple’s AI development, including the chips and devices used to run AI workloads. Apple released new Mac mini and Mac Studio models earlier than in previous years as demand for AI-related computing increased.

Cook’s memo did not provide details about Apple’s future plans for AI, services, regulation, China, or other business issues. As executive chairman, Cook is expected to continue handling selected external relationships, including engagement with policymakers around the world.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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