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SIMZY Announces New eSIM Plans with Minutes, SMS & Data

ByEthan Lin

Sep 2, 2026

SIMZY upgrades its travel eSIM offerings with plans that include minutes and SMS. 

Most travel eSIM providers offer data-only plans. However, there are times when travelers may have to make a call to a local number or receive a verification code without revealing their primary number. 

To address this gap, international travel eSIM provider SIMZY has announced the launch of eSIM plans with dedicated minutes, SMS, and data. 

Travelers now get the option to choose between eSIM plans that offer only data and ones that include calls, SMS, and data. They can make the choice when they purchase a SIMZY travel eSIM. 

According to SIMZY, the new feature will make things even simpler for travelers. They can now make/receive calls and send/receive SMS without having to rely on the internet all the time. It is particularly useful in situations when travelers may need to call landline numbers, like emergency services, confirm identity with banks, or simply to contact someone who doesn’t have a smartphone. The SMS functionality will prove useful for two-factor authentication and receiving alerts from emergency services, local businesses, and other similar institutions. 

At the moment, SIMZY’s travel eSIM plans with calls and SMS are limited to a select few out of the 220+ destinations covered. Some of the popular destinations include: 

  • The USA 
  • Germany 
  • Spain 
  • The UK 
  • Belgium 
  • Denmark 
  • Italy 
  • Greece 
  • Hungary 

The individual country plans aside, the new benefits are included in three of SIMZY’s four travel passes. Travelers purchasing the Asia, Europe, or Europe & United Arab Emirates travel passes can now opt for eSIMs with voice minutes and SMS. 

Like its data-only plans, SIMZY offers flexibility for the new list of eSIM plans as well. Travelers have the option to either choose an eSIM plan with a fixed amount of data, calls, and SMS for 7 days or one with unlimited calls, SMS, and data. The unlimited plans are normally available for 14- and 30-day time periods. SIMZY also has 7- and 10-day eSIM plans. All plans are subject to SIMZY’s fair use policy. 

The eSIM provider said that the new upgrades make the eSIMs a practical and convenient upgrade over local SIM cards. On top of the data allowance, travelers now get dedicated minutes and SMS to always stay connected. This also eliminates the need to rely on public Wi-Fi or an internet connection to make a call or send a message. 

The new range of plans supports SIMZY’s Auto Renew feature as well. Once enabled, travelers don’t have to renew their eSIM plans when it expires. The current plan will be automatically renewed using the saved payment method. 

The flexibility also extends to activations. Travelers can choose between activating the eSIM immediately, setting the eSIM to automatically activate on arrival, or scheduling a date for activation. 

The latest upgrade to SIMZY’s range of eSIM plans easily meets all the mobile connectivity needs of the average traveler. With SIMZY, they now get a mobile number that will keep them connected during their travels. 

For more information about SIMZY’s eSIM plans, please visit https://simzy.com/

About SIMZY 

SIMZY is an international travel eSIM provider that helps people stay connected no matter where they are without the worry of bill shock. The company’s eSIM plans cover 220+ destinations around the globe, delivering instant and reliable mobile connectivity. SIMZY features data-only plans as well as eSIMs with call, text, and data services. The eSIM provider also offers regional bundles offering mobile services across multiple destinations in a specific region.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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