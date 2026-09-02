FLOQ and ASTER Signed MoU at Indonesia Blockchain Week 2026 to Expand Web3 Access in Indonesia

FLOQ, an Indonesian crypto asset trading platform with over 1.8 registered million users, and ASTER have formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Indonesia Blockchain Week (IDBW) 2026, marking the beginning of a strategic collaboration aimed at expanding access to Web3 products and services for users in Indonesia.

The MoU establishes a framework for both parties to explore several areas of collaboration, including referral programs, community activations, expanded support for the ASTER network, and potential product integration models suited to Indonesia’s digital asset landscape.

Yudhono Rawis, CEO and Founder of FLOQ, said the MoU reflects a shared intention to build on ASTER’s existing traction within the FLOQ ecosystem and explore opportunities for deeper collaboration. Since being listed on FLOQ in October 2025, ASTER has around 1,500 FLOQ users currently holding ASTER. The asset also ranks among the top 10 most-traded assets on the platform.

FLOQ currently supports ASTER through BNB Chain, while support for ASTER’s native chain is among the areas being evaluated to expand accessibility and liquidity. Aster is a decentralized trading platform led by CEO Leonard, offering both spot and perpetual trading products for on-chain users.

The platform emerged following the merger of Astherus, a yield-focused protocol, and APX Finance, a decentralized perpetual trading platform, bringing together the capabilities of both projects under the Aster brand. Aster is backed by YZi Labs, formerly known as Binance Labs, which includes Aster among its portfolio companies. The platform has been developed to serve both retail and more experienced traders, with multichain trading capabilities, advanced order functionality, privacy-focused infrastructure, and support for decentralized perpetual markets.

“The signing of this MoU reflects the traction we have already seen organically within the FLOQ ecosystem and our shared interest in exploring the next stage of the partnership. ASTER has demonstrated strong trading activity among our users, and we see an opportunity to take the collaboration further, from asset accessibility to potential product integration, network expansion, and community activation,” said Yudhono.

“Indonesia is an important market for the next phase of Web3 adoption, and we see strong potential in working with FLOQ to make ASTER’s products and ecosystem more accessible to users in the country. FLOQ brings strong local distribution, community reach, and a deep understanding of the Indonesian market, while ASTER brings its decentralized trading infrastructure and growing product ecosystem. Through this collaboration, we look forward to exploring new ways to connect Indonesian users with global Web3 products and opportunities,” said an ASTER spokesperson.

Bringing Flagship Products to the Table

One area under discussion is the possible introduction of the Aster Perpetual DEX within the FLOQ ecosystem. Both parties are also exploring whether ASTER could become an exclusive perpetual trading integration on the wallet side. However, the specific integration format, technical mechanisms, and launch timeline remain under discussion while also considering bourse and OJK approval.

Beyond product integration, the collaboration will also explore a referral program with revenue-sharing from transactions generated through the partnership, along with community activation efforts to introduce ASTER to Indonesia’s crypto community.

ASTER is a decentralized exchange project offering perpetual contract trading products, with decentralized perpetual contracts positioned as one of its core offerings according to its official documentation. In simple terms, a perpetual DEX lets users trade perpetual contracts on chain, without the expiration dates found in traditional futures contracts. ASTER’s capabilities in this space are a key strategic reason FLOQ is exploring deeper product integration.

Driving Broader Web3 Adoption

For FLOQ, the collaboration offers access to a user base of more than 1.8 million, with demonstrated ASTER trading activity. The partnership adds to FLOQ’s existing collaborations with partners such as Tiket, Telkomsel, Blibli, and others. The combination of distribution channels, community reach, and understanding of Indonesia’s market characteristics could help drive growth and broaden user access to ASTER’s use cases.

For its part, ASTER brings its perpetual DEX, a decentralized trading platform that lets users trade directly from their wallets, along with liquidity, potential wallet-based product integration, and a referral and revenue-sharing structure that could be developed jointly. The partnership has the potential to bring globally developed Web3 products together with local market distribution and context in Indonesia.

ASTER has also developed Pre-IPO Perpetuals, a product offering exposure to private company valuations ahead of an IPO, such as its $SPCX contract tied to SpaceX. Trading volume for this type of real-world asset (RWA) product has grown significantly across various DEX platforms, signaling strong potential for introduction to the Indonesian market.

“For FLOQ, what matters is how Web3 technology and products developed globally can be made accessible to Indonesian users with an increasingly relevant experience. ASTER brings capability in the perpetual DEX space, while FLOQ brings distribution, community, and an understanding of the local market. This is the combination we want to explore so that the collaboration can create real value for users and help drive the growth of Indonesia’s Web3 ecosystem,” said Yudho.

About FLOQ

FLOQ is a digital asset trading platform committed to delivering a secure, transparent, and accessible investment experience. With a focus on innovation, education, and regulatory compliance, FLOQ aims to support the growth of Indonesia’s digital asset ecosystem.

FLOQ has an active community of more than 250,000 followers across seven social media platforms, supported by more than 25,000 active community members. FLOQ is also committed to improving digital asset literacy through FLOQ Academy, available free of charge to users and the general public.

FLOQ has recorded more than 1.8 million registered users and over 2 million app downloads. The platform supports more than 100 digital assets and continues to focus on ecosystem development and strategic partnerships to deliver real value to users in the digital economy era.