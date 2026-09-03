DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Empirik Raises $21 Million to Build AI Infrastructure Engineer

ByJolyen

Sep 3, 2026

Empirik Raises $21 Million to Build AI Infrastructure Engineer

Empirik has spun out as an independent company with $21 million in seed funding to develop an AI system that helps infrastructure teams predict how software and configuration changes could affect their environments before problems occur. The funding came from Sequoia Capital, S32, Canapi Ventures, and Alumni Ventures.

The company was incubated inside Sequoia in 2023 by Avon Puri, Sequoia’s chief digital and information officer, and Sudheer Dhurjati, another IT leader at the firm. Empirik announced its launch and funding on September 1.

Tracking Changes Before They Cause Problems

Empirik tracks infrastructure changes and maps their potential effects across connected systems. The software is designed to identify the likely blast radius of a proposed change, detect configuration drift, and flag higher-risk updates for human review.

Sequoia partner Bogomil Balkansky described the system as an autonomous “traffic cop” that can allow lower-risk changes, apply guardrails to larger ones, and escalate potentially dangerous updates. The aim is to shift some infrastructure work from reacting to outages toward evaluating changes before they are deployed.

Puri previously spent more than a decade working on infrastructure at Rubrik and VMware. He and Dhurjati began developing Empirik after concluding that large language models could help infrastructure engineers reason across complex dependencies that are difficult to track manually.

Earlier this year, Sequoia recruited Kartik Chandrayana as Empirik’s CEO. Chandrayana previously served as chief product officer at Quantum Metric and as vice president of product for observability and big data at Salesforce.

Empirik Targets DevOps and SRE Workloads

Empirik is intended to reduce routine troubleshooting work for DevOps and site reliability engineering teams. Chandrayana said the company wants to apply automation to infrastructure engineering in a similar way that tools such as Cursor and Claude Code have automated parts of software development.

The company says its system can understand the intent behind a change, map that change against live infrastructure, identify affected services and owners, and provide supporting evidence before the update is made.

Since launching earlier this year, Empirik has signed customers ranging from startups to large enterprises. The company has named S&P Global and Guardant Health among its customers, along with a major consumer packaged goods company.

Chandrayana said faster software development driven by AI is increasing the volume of infrastructure changes that engineering teams must manage. Empirik is designed to act as an additional operational layer that evaluates those changes as they occur.

The company competes indirectly with AI-focused site reliability engineering platforms such as Resolve and Sequoia-backed Traversal. Balkansky said Empirik is intended to complement those products by focusing specifically on infrastructure changes and their dependencies.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

SIMZY Launches Europe eSIM Plans, Bringing Unlimited 5G Data to Travelers Across the Continent Without Roaming Fees
Sep 3, 2026 Ethan Lin
Opsio Expands Industrial AI and Computer Vision Solutions Across Indian Manufacturing Sector
Sep 3, 2026 Ethan Lin
Global Times: Bishkek time: The SCO once again addresses the question of global governance
Sep 3, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801