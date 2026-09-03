SIMZY Launches Europe eSIM Plans, Bringing Unlimited 5G Data to Travelers Across the Continent Without Roaming Fees

The global eSIM provider, already serving 220+ destinations worldwide, adds flexible, affordable Europe-wide data plans, including unlimited options, to its growing lineup of instant, no-roaming travel connectivity solutions.

SIMZY, the fast-growing travel eSIM provider trusted by digital nomads, business travelers, and vacationers in more than 220 destinations globally, today announced the launch of its new Europe eSIM plans, giving travelers instant, affordable, roaming-free mobile data across the continent.

The launch comes at a time when travelers are increasingly avoiding traditional roaming charges and physical SIM card swaps in favor of instant, app-based eSIM activation. With the new Europe eSIM lineup, SIMZY is offering travelers a simple way to stay connected the moment they land. No local SIM shops, no surprise bills, and no fumbling with tiny SIM trays at the airport.

Instant Connectivity, Zero Roaming Headaches

Traditional international roaming has long been a pain point for travelers; unpredictable charges, patchy support from home carriers, and the hassle of finding a local SIM vendor upon arrival. SIMZY’s Europe eSIM eliminates all that. Travelers can purchase a plan before departure, receive a QR code by email, and activate their eSIM in minutes; connecting to reliable 5G data the moment they land anywhere in Europe.

“Travelers shouldn’t have to choose between staying connected and staying on budget,” a SIMZY spokesperson said. “With our Europe eSIM plans, we’re giving people instant access to fast, reliable data with complete pricing transparency; no hidden fees, no roaming shock, and no unnecessary complexity.”

Flexible Plans for Every Kind of Traveler

SIMZY’s Europe eSIM lineup is designed to suit a wide range of travel styles and budgets, from short weekend getaways to extended stays abroad. The available plans include:

2 GB / 7 days : Data only, starting at $5.00

: Data only, starting at $5.00 2 GB / 7 days with 100 minutes and 100 SMS, at $7.50

with 100 minutes and 100 SMS, at $7.50 10 GB / 10 days : Data only, at $15.00

: Data only, at $15.00 10 GB / 10 days with 500 minutes and 500 SMS, at $19.00

with 500 minutes and 500 SMS, at $19.00 Unlimited data / 10 days : Data only, at $25.00

: Data only, at $25.00 Unlimited data / 10 days with 750 minutes and 750 SMS, at $30.00

with 750 minutes and 750 SMS, at $30.00 Unlimited data / 30 days : Data only, at $45.00

: Data only, at $45.00 Unlimited data / 30 days with unlimited minutes and unlimited SMS, at $49.00

Every plan supports convenient top-ups, allowing travelers to extend their data or validity on the go without needing to purchase an entirely new plan. Whether someone is taking a quick city break or settling in for a month of remote work from a European café, there’s a SIMZY plan built for it.

Built for the Modern Traveler

The new Europe eSIM plans are optimized for the way people actually travel today; relying on maps, translation apps, ridesharing services, social media, and remote work tools from the moment they land. SIMZY’s 5G-ready network ensures travelers can stream, navigate, video call, and share their trip in real time without worrying about data caps or connection drops.

Setup is designed to be effortless:

Check device compatibility: Most modern smartphones support eSIM technology. Choose a plan: Select the data allowance and validity period that fits the trip. Activate instantly: Scan the QR code emailed after purchase and get connected in minutes.

For travelers managing multiple trips or eSIMs, the SIMZY mobile app, available on the App Store and Google Play, allows users to purchase plans, monitor data usage and balance, and switch between local, regional, and global 5G plans, all from a single dashboard.

Part of a Broader Global Network

The Europe eSIM launch expands SIMZY’s already extensive footprint, which spans more than 220 destinations worldwide. It reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to making international connectivity simpler, more transparent, and more affordable, whether travelers are headed to a single country or crisscrossing an entire region.

With this launch, SIMZY continues to position itself as a go-to solution for travelers who want to skip the roaming fees, skip the SIM card queues, and get straight to enjoying their trip, fully connected from touchdown to takeoff.

Availability

SIMZY’s Europe eSIM plans are available now for purchase via simzy.com/plans/europe and through the SIMZY mobile app.

About SIMZY

SIMZY is an international travel eSIM provider that helps people stay connected no matter where they are without the worry of bill shock. The company’s eSIM plans cover 220+ destinations around the globe, delivering instant and reliable mobile connectivity. SIMZY features data-only plans as well as eSIMs with call, text, and data services. The eSIM provider also offers regional bundles offering mobile services across multiple destinations in a specific region.