Opsio Expands Industrial AI and Computer Vision Solutions Across Indian Manufacturing Sector

Opsio Private Limited, a managed cloud services provider and subsidiary of Opsio AB, is expanding its industrial AI work in India. The focus is AI-powered visual inspection systems built for manufacturers. Opsio has spent years in cloud and managed IT services, and this is a step past that, into computer vision, positioning the company as something closer to an end-to-end partner: automating quality control that used to be manual, tightening up consistency, and pushing production efficiency higher.

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Manufacturing is a big piece of India’s economy, over 17 percent of GDP, and it employs millions of people. Most of that quality inspection, though, still comes down to a person on the line checking parts by hand. That works, to a point. But it’s subjective. It’s slow. It looks different shift to shift depending on who’s doing the checking, and that inconsistency makes it hard to hit the precision export markets expect, or satisfy regulators like the Bureau of Indian Standards and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation.

That’s the gap Opsio built its automated visual inspection solutions to close. The technology runs on industrial cameras, edge computing, and computer vision models, catching defects and quality deviations as they happen on the line rather than after the fact. It runs directly on the production floor, and it’s landing accuracy above 97 percent, well past the 80 to 85 percent range manual inspection typically manages.

Underneath that, Opsio’s automated visual inspection solutions use custom convolutional neural networks alongside vision transformer architectures, trained against defect types specific to each product: scratches, dents, assembly errors, that kind of thing. Opsio doesn’t train these off generic datasets either. Training images get collected and annotated straight from real production lines, so the model actually reflects the conditions of the facility it’s running in, not some average factory that doesn’t exist.

None of this depends on a stable cloud connection, which matters more than it might sound like. Opsio runs its optimized AI models on edge hardware, NVIDIA Jetson and Intel OpenVINO-compatible industrial PCs among them, and that edge-first setup gets inference times under 50 milliseconds right on the factory floor. That’s fast enough to process 2,000 to 5,000 parts an hour across three shifts, no fatigue involved. It matters for plants in industrial corridors across Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat, where internet connectivity isn’t always dependable, and it keeps sensitive manufacturing data on-premises, which lines up with what the Digital Personal Data Protection Act prefers.

The visual inspection systems are also built around the standards each industry actually has to answer to. Pharmaceutical manufacturers get checks on tablet integrity, blister pack completeness, and label accuracy, all aligned with WHO Good Manufacturing Practices and CDSCO rules, with tamper-evident audit trails and electronic signatures generated along the way. Automotive suppliers, the ones serving domestic and export OEMs, get welding quality and surface defect checks instead. And the systems slot into existing PLCs, SCADA setups, conveyor controls, and rejection mechanisms without forcing anyone to tear up their production line to install it.

The economics hold up too. Manual inspection is an ongoing cost with a ceiling on accuracy, while an AI-powered visual inspection station can get through thousands of parts an hour at a consistent precision, cutting quality control costs by as much as 80 percent. Most Indian manufacturers get their investment back within six to twelve months, mostly through less scrap, fewer returns, and fewer warranty claims.

All of this runs out of Opsio’s ISO 27001-certified Bangalore delivery center, through a four-phase process: a detailed assessment of the production line to map out camera placement and lighting, then image collection and model training, then edge deployment with PLC integration, and finally ongoing monitoring that keeps pulling in edge cases automatically so accuracy holds up as the line itself changes over time.

Visual inspection is only one piece of what Opsio offers on the industrial AI side. Predictive maintenance, production monitoring, digital twins, and AI-based forecasting round out the portfolio, all part of what the company describes as a broader push into digital transformation across Indian manufacturing.

About Opsio

Opsio is a managed services provider with its delivery center in Bangalore, India, and headquarters in Karlstad, Sweden. Founded in 2022, Opsio provides 24/7 managed infrastructure, cloud migration, DevOps, and security across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. With over 50 certified engineers and 3,000 completed projects, the company helps enterprises manage, secure, and optimize their digital environments while ensuring compliance with frameworks like DPDPA, CERT-In, and ISO 27001.