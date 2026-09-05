Tesla Opens Cybercab Fleet Interest Form to Businesses

Tesla has opened a new interest form for businesses that want to purchase Cybercab fleets or provide infrastructure for its Robotaxi network. The form suggests Tesla is considering a broader operating model that could eventually include third-party fleet owners and infrastructure partners alongside its own autonomous ride-hailing service.

The Robotaxi interest form asks companies to select from four categories: Cybercab fleet vehicle purchasing, mobility hubs and infrastructure, event collaboration, or other opportunities. Tesla describes the form as a way for organizations to be considered for future Robotaxi opportunities.

Tesla Signals Interest in Third-Party Fleet Ownership

Tesla has historically discussed several possible models for scaling its autonomous network. Elon Musk previously described a system where individual Tesla owners could add their autonomous vehicles to a shared ride-hailing network, but that approach never reached commercial deployment.

Tesla instead launched its own Robotaxi service in June 2025 using Model Y vehicles and has since expanded into additional U.S. cities. The company says Cybercab rides are currently available in limited parts of Austin, while Model Y Robotaxi service operates in several Texas and Florida markets.

The new form provides the clearest indication yet that Tesla may eventually allow outside businesses to own Cybercab fleets. Tesla’s Cybercab FAQ now states that companies or individuals interested in buying vehicles for commercial purposes can submit the form and wait to be contacted by a representative.

Tesla has not disclosed how fleet ownership, revenue sharing, vehicle servicing, insurance, or network access would work for third-party operators.

Fleet Partners Could Help Tesla Expand Faster

Third-party fleet management is already becoming common elsewhere in the autonomous vehicle industry. Companies such as Moove operate vehicles and supporting infrastructure for robotaxi developers, while rental and fleet companies including Avis and Hertz have also pursued autonomous vehicle partnerships.

Allowing outside companies to purchase Cybercabs or develop mobility hubs could reduce how much infrastructure Tesla has to own directly as it enters more cities. Tesla’s main Robotaxi page now explicitly invites businesses interested in operating fleets or working with the company to complete its interest form.

Tesla began Cybercab production earlier this year and has described the purpose-built vehicle as the future workhorse of its Robotaxi fleet. The company previously said it expects Cybercab to replace Model Y vehicles gradually and become the highest-volume vehicle in the network over time.

The interest form does not confirm that Tesla has finalized a third-party sales program. It does, however, show that the company is actively collecting interest from businesses that could help own, operate, or support Cybercab fleets as the Robotaxi network expands.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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