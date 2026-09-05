Salz & Peppa Brings a Different Kind of Mystery to Young Readers

Salz & Peppa™, a new children’s mystery brand from Feather Mountain Expressions LLC, is introducing young readers to a pair of unlikely detectives, a Brooklyn pizzeria, and a world where every mystery begins with a question.

The first picture book in the series, Salz & Peppa™ in the Missing Pizza, written by children’s author Clarissa Chiffon and published in August 2026, follows two best friends with very different approaches to detective work.

Salz, a fluffy white cat with bright blue eyes, prefers to study the evidence before reaching a conclusion. Peppa, her adventurous black-cat partner, is more inclined to leap first and investigate on the way down. Their first case begins when Chef Antonio’s freshly baked pizza mysteriously disappears from his Brooklyn restaurant. There are suspicious smells. A trail of crumbs. And eventually, a very full squirrel named Vinny with tomato sauce on his whiskers.

The mystery appears to be solved. But Salz and Peppa discover that finding out who took the pizza is only part of the answer.

A Mystery Without a Villain

Children’s mysteries often revolve around catching the culprit. The Missing Pizza takes a slightly different path once our cat detectives find the culprit. That discovery gives Salz and Peppa another mystery to consider: Why did he or she do it?

The story allows children to experience the fun of following clues and solving a whodunit while introducing the idea that someone can make a bad choice without necessarily being a bad person.

“I wanted children to experience the excitement of solving a mystery without teaching them that every mystery must end with a villain,” said Clarissa Chiffon. “Sometimes understanding why something happened is just as important as discovering what happened.”

The lesson isn’t separated from the adventure. It unfolds naturally as Salz and Peppa investigate, giving parents, caregivers and educators opportunities to talk with children about choices, consequences, kindness and asking for help.

Young Readers Join the Investigation

Salz and Peppa don’t have to solve their cases alone. Young readers are encouraged to become detectives, too. As the cats sniff their way through Chef Antonio’s restaurant and follow the evidence, children can study the illustrations, notice details, make predictions and decide where the clues might lead next. That approach turns story time into a small investigation of its own.

“Salz & Peppa invites children to notice the clues, think for themselves and lead with kindness,” Chiffon said. The combination of mystery and participation also creates opportunities to practice observation and problem-solving without interrupting the story’s fun. Because first and foremost, there is a missing pizza to find.

A Story World Inspired by Brooklyn

The world of Salz & Peppa grew from a real visit to Brooklyn and a neighborhood pizzeria that stayed in the imagination long after the visit ended. That memory eventually became Chef Antonio’s fictional Italian restaurant, the home base for Salz and Peppa and the starting point for their adventures.

The Brooklyn-inspired setting gives the series room to grow beyond the restaurant, with recurring characters, neighborhood locations, and new mysteries gradually expanding the world around the two detectives. And The Missing Pizza is only their first case.

The Salz & Peppa™ Detective Agency

The mystery continues after the final page. The Salz & Peppa™ Detective Agency extends the experience through free printable mysteries and activities for families and educators at SalzandPeppa.com . Children can take on new cases, search for clues, and continue practicing their detective skills outside the books.

The Detective Agency is part of a larger vision for Salz & Peppa as a recurring children’s story world rather than a single picture book. A second illustrated mystery, Salz & Peppa™ in The Mop Monster!, is already in development with the original illustrator. The new adventure brings Salz and Peppa back together for another mystery and continues building the cast and world introduced in The Missing Pizza. Each new case is designed to offer the familiar fun of a mystery while giving young readers something new to investigate.

A Mystery for Holiday Story Time

For families, grandparents, and caregivers looking for books during the 2026 holiday season, Salz & Peppa™ in the Missing Pizza offers a story meant to be enjoyed together.

There is humor.

There are clues.

There are colorful illustrations.

There is a suspicious squirrel.

And beneath the mystery is a simple idea young children can carry with them long after the pizza has been found: Finding out what someone did doesn’t always tell you why they did it. The picture book is intended for children ages 3 to 6 and is available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Bookshop.org and independent bookstores.

About Salz & Peppa™

Salz & Peppa™ is a story-driven children’s entertainment brand from Feather Mountain Expressions LLC, centered on recurring characters, neighborhood mysteries, and interactive detective adventures for young children.

Created for children ages 3 to 6, the Salz & Peppa world begins with two cat detectives who approach mysteries very differently: thoughtful, observant Salz and enthusiastic, impulsive Peppa.

The first picture book, Salz & Peppa™ in the Missing Pizza, written by children’s author Clarissa Chiffon, was published in August 2026. A second illustrated adventure, Salz & Peppa™ in The Mop Monster!, is currently in development.

Through the Salz & Peppa™ Detective Agency, families and educators can also access free printable activities and additional mysteries at SalzandPeppa.com .

For media and business inquiries, contact Feather Mountain Expressions LLC through the brand’s official Instagram , YouTube and Pinterest channels. Readers can also follow author Clarissa Chiffon on Instagram . Families can view Sadie’s review and complete read-aloud or watch her video review on YouTube .