Mandy Wilson Announces 63 Real Estate Closings and $19.5 Million in 2026 Sales Volume

Mandy Wilson of Mandy Wilson Real Estate Agency at eXp Realty has closed 63 transactions totaling $19.5 million year-to-date in 2026, including three separate months above $4 million — a personal record.

The production adds to a credential set that already includes 5X eXp ICON Agent status, recognition as a Top 250 U.S. Individual Agent in Sales and Volume, RealTrends Top 1.5% placement nationwide, and back-to-back DABR Apex Awards for Sales in 2024 and 2025. She was named Rookie of the Year in her first year.

Three $4M+ months rather than one is the meaningful part. A single outsized month usually means one large transaction. Three means the pipeline is producing consistently.

63 Closings, 63 Different Situations

Wilson is direct that the number describes people, not units. Her year-to-date work includes families merging households, retirees waiting for one specific property, buyers relocating across state lines, military transitions, and sellers trying to protect equity in a shifting market.

Four recent transactions show how differently those play out.

A blended family found their home in seven days. Wilson had the right property under contract inside a week, and through negotiation and financing every requested repair was addressed — with the buyers receiving money back from their lender at closing.

An older couple waited. They wanted one very specific type of home, and Wilson did not push them toward a compromise to close a deal. They waited for the right property, and it came.

A buyer relocating from Montana wanted land — and faced seven competing offers. Price alone rarely decides those, so Wilson built an offer strategy designed to make her buyer stand out while staying inside the client’s limits. A personal connection involving a hummingbird became part of the story; the strategic point is that understanding what matters to both sides can create an edge in a multiple-offer environment.

A military family faced a significant loss. Through positioning and transaction management, they sold and essentially broke even — avoiding a considerably worse financial outcome.

Negotiating for More Than Price

Wilson says she is increasingly working with homeowners who have grown more motivated to sell, some carrying housing costs longer than they planned. For qualified buyers, that creates room to negotiate terms that were nearly unavailable during the intensely competitive years.

That does not have to mean a price cut.

Depending on the property, a stronger outcome may come from assistance with closing costs, repairs, association fees, or other property-related expenses — terms that improve the deal for a buyer without reducing the seller’s headline price, which matters for comparable sales and for how the seller feels about the transaction.

Possession dates, contingencies, and financing structure all belong in that calculation too. Her guidance on whether to remodel before selling applies the same logic to preparation decisions.

The objective is not to get a contract signed. It is to understand the full situation and structure the transaction around it.

Relocation, Downsizing, and Military Moves

Wilson’s practice concentrates on client groups where strategy matters more than search access:

Relocation buyers and sellers, including out-of-state moves

Downsizing homeowners

Military relocations

Buyers in multiple-offer situations

Sellers needing a creative approach

Luxury and move-up clients

Relocating buyers face a harder problem than local ones. Someone comparing Tipp City against Troy, Beavercreek, or Centerville needs more than price data — they need commute patterns, neighborhood character, school context, inventory reality, and the lifestyle differences between towns that look interchangeable on a listing site.

Her lifestyle-first approach to the Beavercreek home search and her guidance on reading a Centerville neighborhood both address that directly.

She also serves as an eXp Mentor, working with other agents on their business development.

Communities Served

Troy · Tipp City · Centerville · Kettering · Beavercreek · Huber Heights · Dayton · Piqua · Vandalia · surrounding Miami Valley communities.

She also serves Dayton, Piqua, Vandalia, and surrounding Miami Valley communities.

Buyers can search by property type across ranch homes, homes with acreage, homes without an HOA, homes with pools, luxury homes, and new construction.

2026 Production and Career Recognition

Working With Mandy Wilson

Sellers can request a free home valuation.

Buyers can run an advanced search, try the AI smart search, explore the map search, browse newest and featured listings or open houses, review market reports, or estimate payments with the mortgage calculator.

To stay connected with Mandy Wilson, follow her on Facebook , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

Mandy Wilson is also available through her profiles on Google Maps , Zillow , Yelp , Realtor.com , and FastExpert .

To start a conversation, contact Mandy Wilson directly or call 937-877-0835.

About Mandy Wilson

Mandy Wilson is an award-winning REALTOR® with eXp Realty, leading Mandy Wilson Real Estate Agency from Tipp City, Ohio, and serving buyers and sellers throughout Dayton, Troy, Beavercreek, and the Miami Valley.

Her 2026 production includes 63 year-to-date closings and $19.5 million in sales volume, with three individual months above $4 million. She is a 5X eXp ICON Agent, a Top 250 U.S. Individual Agent in Sales and Volume, and has been recognized among the Top 1.5% of agents nationwide by RealTrends.

Additional recognition includes the DABR Apex Award for Sales in 2024 and 2025, Rookie of the Year, eXp Luxury status, and service as an eXp Mentor. Her practice focuses on strategic negotiation, relocation, downsizing, military moves, and highly personalized representation.

Learn more at TheMandyWilson.com or by email at movewithmandywilson@gmail.com .